Digest (Jan. 6): Isaiah Hart scores 21 points in Loyola Maryland's men's basketball loss to Lehigh

Loyola Maryland's Isaiah Hart scored a game-high 21 points in the Greyhounds' 89-72 loss to host Lehigh in the Patriot League . Andrew Kostecka and Chuck Champion added 18 and 17, respectively, but no other Loyola (4-11 overall, 0-2 Patriot League) scored more than five against Lehigh (9-4, 2-0).

Women's college basketball: Kionna Jeter scored 24 points and had nine rebounds to lead Towson (8-5, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) to a 56-48 victory over Delaware . Nukiya Mayo added 13 points and eight rebouts for the Tigers. ... Taylor Morgan led Navy (6-6, 1-1 Patriot League) with seven points in a 56-38 loss to visiting Lehigh. Clair Steele had 14 points and Emma Grothaus added 12 rebounds for Lehigh (10-3, 2-0). ... Bowie State redshirt senior Pere Alexander was named Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Player of the Week. Alexander averaged 16.3 points per game over a three-game holiday run, helping Bowie State improve to 10-1. Her best game came at home against Winston-Salem State scoring a career-best of 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the floor, which included 3-of-4 beyond the 3-point line.

Men's college volleyball: Stevenson was selected as the favorite in the Middle Atlantic Conference men's volleyball coaches' preseason poll. The Mustangs collected all seven first-place votes from the opposing conference coaches for a total of 49 points. Stevenson captured the 2018 Inaugural MAC title, going 12-0 and advancing to the NCAA quarterfinals.

Soccer star Wayne Rooney was arrested last month on a public intoxication charge and taken to jail to sober up after he triggered a door alarm at a Washington-area airport, authorities said Sunday. Rooney was arrested Dec. 16 by police at Dulles International Airport in Virginia after he caused the alarm to go off at an international arrivals gate, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. Authorities said he didn't breach airport security. Rooney, who plays for D.C. United, had been traveling abroad in the days prior to his arrest, according to his social media posts. The airport authority said he was charged with misdemeanor public intoxication and taken to a county jail in the Virginia suburbs of the nation's capital "to be held until sober." The statement didn't include further details on his arrest. The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said Rooney, 33, was later released on his own recognizance. A mugshot from his booking shows Rooney in what appeared to be an orange jail jumpsuit. Court documents, which list Rooney as living in the capital suburb of Bethesda, Maryland, show he paid a $25 fine Friday. Rooney appeared to have been traveling abroad in the days before the arrest. He posted a picture on his verified Instagram account on Dec. 14 in an airplane seat and said he was traveling to an auto race in Saudi Arabia. Before coming to play in the U.S. this year, Rooney had starred for Manchester United in the English Premier League. D.C. United said in a statement that it was aware of news reports of the arrest, but declined further comment.

Lacrosse: A pair of former Loyola Maryland players – Andi (Holthaus) Whiteford and Charley Toomey – were named to the US Lacrosse Chesapeake Chapter Hall of Fame and will be honored later this month at a formal induction ceremony. Toomey and Whiteford will be joined by four others – Megan Riely Clark, Kate Graw Lamond, Jack Schofield and Josh Sims – for the chapter's Class of 2019 at an enshrinement dinner Jan. 24 at the Annapolis Elks Lodge.

Pro basketball: The Baltimore Shuckers of the Central Basketball Association signed Brian Biscoe (Old Mill, Frostburg State ), Demetre Johnson (Kent Island, Stevenson) and Marlin Parker (North County, CCBC-Catonsville) for the 2019 season. The Shuckers open training camp on Feb. 17 and will tip off the CBA schedule in March.

