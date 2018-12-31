Digest: Horvath perfect in UMBC men's basketball rout; UMES women outlast UMBC

Brandon Horvath had a perfect day shooting on his way to a career-high 22 points, Joe Sherburne moved into the top 10 in scoring at UMBC and the Retrievers swamped Division III Centenary (N.J.), 98-48, on Monday. Horvath went 6-for-6 from the field with three 3-pointers, and 7-for-7 from the free-throw line as the Retrievers (8-7) shot 63 percent from the field. Sherburne scored 18 points, making him the 11th Retriever to surpass 1,300 points. Horvath and Sherburne both had seven rebounds. The game was never in doubt as UMBC raced to a 43-12 lead. To that point the Cyclones, who played the game as an exhibition, had four 3-pointers. Their next six points were free throws and another 3 followed before they made their first 2-pointer 18 seconds before halftime. Divine Anderson had 13 points for Centenary, which shot 28 percent and had 21 turnovers while being outrebounded by 18.

More men’s college basketball: Tyler Jones had 19 points and seven rebounds to help UMES beat Division-II Chestnut Hill, 68-62. Colen Gaynor added 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting and Isaac Taylor scored 11 for the Hawks (2-13), who ended an eight-game skid. Ed McWade made two free throws to trim the deficit to 55-49 with seven minutes to play, but UMES scored 10 of the next 11 points, capped by Jones’ 3 that made it 65-50 with 3 minutes to go and held on from there, despite another rally that pulled the Griffins within six with 25 seconds remaining.

Women’s college basketball: Ciani Byrom scored 23 points to help visiting UMES earn a 73-67 win over UMBC in overtime. Blairesha Gills-Miles added 16 points and Keyera Eaton had 15 for the Hawks (4-9), who took a 62-59 lead with 1:17 to play in regulation before the Retrievers’ Tyler Moore hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to send the game into overtime. In the extra period, Moore hit another 3, her fifth of the game, to put the Retrievers up 65-64 with 2:44 left, but the Hawks responded with a shot-clock beating 3 to take the lead for good. Te’yJah Oliver scored 17 points, Janee’a Summers had 16 and Moore finished with 15 for UMBC (7-6), which has lost six of its past seven games. ... Sophie Gatzounas scored 13 points to help host Navy (5-5) secure a 49-48 win over Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) (4-9). Gatzounas’ 3-pointer with 1:10 to play gave the Mids a 47-46 lead, and Mary Kate Ulasewicz made two free throws with 13 seconds remaining to seal the victory for Navy.

Et cetera

D.C. United acquires attacker Rodriguez on loan

D.C. United has finalized the acquisition of attacker Lucas Rodriguez from Argentine club Estudiantes, a one-year loan with an option to purchase next winter. To acquire his Major League Soccer discovery rights, United sent $50,000 in general allocation money to Atlanta, which had first taken interest in the 21-year-old midfielder. Rodriguez promises to bolster an already formidable attack, led by Luciano Acosta and Wayne Rooney, and add to an Argentine-seasoned midfield. Acosta, the playmaker, is coming off his finest season in Washington and United is attempting to retain countryman Yamil Asad, who was on loan from Argentina’s Velez Sarsfield in 2018. (The club is optimistic of striking a deal.) In theory, Ben Olsen could start the three Argentines in a line behind Rooney, the English striker who revived the organization last summer. The undisclosed loan fee, one source said, would go toward the price of purchasing Rodriguez’s contract, a transfer that could cost more than $3 million. His international value is listed at about $3.7 million. Despite his age, Rodriguez has played regularly in the Argentine first division, starting 53 league matches the past 2½ seasons and 12 Copa Libertadores games over two years. He also started for Argentina at the 2017 Under-20 World Cup in South Korea.

— Steven Goff, The Washington Post

NHL: The Washington Capitals re-assigned defenseman Tyler Lewington to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.

Men’s volleyball: Stevenson senior outside hitter Landon Shorts was named to the 2019 Off the Block Division III Preseason All-American Team on Thursday. Shorts was one vote shy of being a unanimous selection to the 15-member team. Shorts, who was the inaugural Middle Atlantic Conference Player of the Year last season, totaled 313 kills while hitting .293 for the Mustangs in 2017, while also recording 219 digs and 43 blocks. He helped lead the Mustangs to the MAC championship and an NCAA quarterfinal appearance.