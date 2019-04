Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun

UMBC guard K.J. Maura takes a moment from signing autographs to pose for a photo with, left, Juanita Botonero, 19, of Annapolis, and, right, Pamela Alegre, 21, of Rockville. Maura and the men's basketball team were honored at the UMBC Event Center on Tuesday for their historic season. Botonero and Alegre were trying to recruit Maura to join the Hispanic Latino Student Union on campus.