No. 2 UConn falls to No. 1 South Carolina in inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis women’s basketball tournament championship

Early on, it looked like the Huskies could run away with it. After falling behind 6-0, they rattled off a 20-2 run to go up by 12. With the team largely running in transition, Bueckers and Westbrook got going offensively, and Westbrook’s four-point play at the 4:55 mark not only extended UConn’s lead to five but sent Cooke to the bench with two fouls. Huskies senior Olivia Nelson-Ododa came up huge with some timely blocks, drawing a charge and making her presence known with her interior defense.