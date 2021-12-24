xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Former UConn women’s basketball forward Mir McLean commits to Virginia

Alexa Philippou
By
Hartford Courant
Dec 24, 2021 4:27 PM

Former UConn women’s basketball forward Mir McLean has a new home.

McLean’s mother, Ayanna, posted Friday on Twitter that Mir has committed to the University of Virginia.

Advertisement

The 5 foot 11 sophomore forward from Baltimore announced her decision to transfer from UConn earlier this month. Because she departed Storrs midseason, she will not be eligible to play at Virginia until the fall of 2022.

Mir was the second Husky to transfer, joining 6-2 freshman guard Saylor Poffenbarger, who has since committed to Arkansas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mir recorded just eight minutes of playing time in three appearances for the Huskies, going scoreless and collecting two rebounds. She played more as a freshman, averaging 2.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in 24 games.

Alexa Philippou can be reached at aphilippou@courant.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest College Basketball

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement