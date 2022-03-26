Onto the Elite Eight: Paige Bueckers, Christyn Williams power impressive UConn performance in Sweet 16 win over Indiana

Connecticut guard Azzi Fudd (35) passes the ball against Indiana during the first quarter of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA women's tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

BRIDGEPORT — Indiana senior Aleksa Gulbe hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer heading into halftime of the NCAA Bridgeport Regional semifinal game Saturday afternoon. That did not sit well with UConn’s Christyn Williams.

“We were not happy with how the first half ended,” she said.

And so in the third quarter UConn came out of the locker room and snuffed out any momentum the Hoosiers might have thought they possessed. Paige Bueckers banged in a 3-pointer 30 seconds in. Azzi Fudd missed a 3-pointer, but Olivia Nelson-Ododa put it back in. Williams hit a layup. Bueckers hit a layup.

Indiana called a timeout. Nothing changed. Coming out of it Bueckers had a steal and another layup.

That third-quarter run fueled UConn the rest of the game and the No. 2-seeded Huskies beat third-seeded Indiana 75-58 in front of 8,500 at Total Mortgage Arena to advance to their 16th straight Elite Eight game Monday night. UConn (28-5) will face top-seeded North Carolina State, a 66-63 winner over Notre Dame in the first semifinal Saturday, in the regional final at 7 p.m. with a trip to the Final Four in Minneapolis on the line.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma called Indiana “one of the toughest teams we’ve played all year long.”

“Playing Indiana is probably as difficult an assignment as there is for your guards,” he said. “Their guards put so much pressure on your guards. They’re so aggressive with the ball. I thought we did an amazing job defensively.”

To that end, Williams and Fudd helped hold Indiana’s top scorer, Grace Berger, to two first-half points and 13 points total. Before Saturday, Berger was averaging 16.3 points. UConn, led by Nelson-Ododa (14 rebounds) and Aaliyah Edwards (10 rebounds), outrebounded Indiana, 39-27, and held the edge on the offensive glass, 15-2.

UConn’s scoring was balanced. Bueckers and Williams had 15 points each and Fudd had 13, nine in the first half, while Nelson-Ododa had 10 for a double-double. Ali Patberg led Indiana (24-9) with 16 points.

“We knew we were going to have a tough assignment with [Berger],” Williams said. “She’s a great guard. Her pull-ups are crazy and she’s strong.”

Indiana, who had never played UConn before, started off strong, taking it right to the Huskies. The Hoosiers led most of the the first quarter, until Williams hit a shot and drew a foul with less than a minute left. Her free throw gave the Huskies a 19-18 lead and then Nelson-Ododa put back her own shot to take a 21-18 lead into the next quarter.

But the Hoosiers stayed close, despite a number of turnovers and missed shots and only trailed by four, 37-33, after Gulbe hit her buzzer-beater.

Then UConn went on its 16-0 run to open the third quarter.

“I told them in the locker room that during that stretch there was a look about us that we felt exceptionally confident,” Auriemma said. “We knew exactly where we were going, we knew where the ball was going, we knew where the shots were coming from. We could pick and choose what shots to take and we got more layups than we did the first and second quarters.”

Bueckers was one of the exceptionally confident ones. She had seven points in the run.

“Today she took a more assertive role, which I like for her to do,” Auriemma said. “You can tell she hasn’t played in a long time, so she doesn’t have the same stuff she used to have. But each day it gets more and more like it used to be.”

Indiana was left reeling, trailing 53-35.

“It was really a bugaboo for us,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “They made a 16-0 run and you can’t allow that to happen against a team like UConn. It’s very difficult to overcome a start like that.”

Still, the Hoosiers did not go away. They fought back to cut the lead to 61-50 with 5:48 left in the game on a Mackenzie Holmes hook shot in the paint. That was the closest they could get as they were denied a second straight trip to the Elite Eight.

“One thing that stood out to me was the physicality,” Moren said. “We are usually the team that everyone talks about our physicality. I thought they bottled Grace up.

“But where they really hurt us was on the glass. Their size, their ability to just get to the ball faster than we did, really, was what got us. We’ve faced some really good defensive teams, but they were awesome.”

Lori Riley can be reached at lriley@courant.com.