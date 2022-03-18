UConn men have no answer for Teddy Allen; Huskies are one-and-done after 70-63 NCAA loss to New Mexico State

New Mexico State v UConn BUFFALO, NEW YORK - MARCH 17: Tyrese Martin #4 of the Connecticut Huskies reacts with teammates Adama Sanogo #21 and R.J. Cole #2 against the New Mexico State Aggies during the second half in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 17, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD ** (Elsa / Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To R.J. Cole it was all about getting that first NCAA Tournament win. That’s what this season had been about.

Cole and his UConn teammates gave it their all, but in the end it was not enough to offset 37 points from Teddy Allen as the Huskies’ 2021-22 season came to an end, 70-63, at the hands of No. 12 seed New Mexico State on Thursday night at Keybank Arena.

The Aggies will play the winner of No. 4 Arkansas and No. 13 Vermont game in a second-round game on Saturday.

With 27 seconds left, Allen made a layup, got fouled and made the free throw for a 66-60 lead. With 18 seconds left, Cole hit a 3 to make it 66-63. Isaiah Whaley fouled Allen on the next possession and he made both free throws for a 68-60 advantage. With seven seconds left, Tyler Polley missed a 3, then Allen made both free throws on the next possession to clinch the game.

“It was very emotional because that was the last 40 minutes of basketball we will ever play together,” Tyrese Martin said.

“UConn is a special place,” Cole added. “It means a lot with this group. We’ve built a lot in these last two years. Honestly, just to see it all go away right now, (I mean) not all go away. This game right here, it hurt honestly. It felt like we just gave it all back for what we worked for this season. It’s a tough way to go out.”

Cole had 20 points on 7-for-15 shooting from the field. Adama Sanogo was next with 10 points and eight rebounds.

After a quiet first half with just two points, Cole got into a groove in the second half. The guard took smart shots, controlled the offensive pace and helped UConn’s offense recover after a slow start. He had 18 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the field.

Allen, the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year, showcased why. In the first half Allen flashed an impressive variety of offensive moves as he scored from everywhere on the court. UConn‘s Andre Jackson was his primary defender, but he quickly picked up two fouls before the half had even finished. Allen had 14 points on 5-for-11 shooting from the field. He was just setting the stage for the second half when he scored 23 more, including his team’s last 15 points of the game.

“The types of shots that he hit, some of them were unguardable,” said UConn coach Dan Hurley. “I don’t think we’ve seen a guy that’s taken the types of shots he took during the course of the season. Our mistake here and the one thing we talked about for days was to not take the gyrations in the fades and not foul. He was unguardable, the shots were unbelievable.”

UConn typically has a big advantage on the boards but in this game the Aggies held their own and won the rebounding battle, 26-25.

”They are a scary matchup,” Hurley said. “With the frontcourt size and the athletes, we knew it was a tough matchup. Our strengths are athleticism, size and ability to rebound the ball were mitigated and they are some of the things we do best.”

UConn’s offensive trio of Sanogo, Martin and Cole came into the game all averaging at least 13 points. In the first half, they combined for six points on 3-for-13 shooting. The Aggies did a great job of holding them in check and forcing the Huskies’ role players into taking shots.

UConn struggled on both ends of the court in the first half. The Huskies shot 9-for-26 (34.6%) and 2-for-11 (18.2%) from 3. On the defensive end, it wasn’t much better as New Mexico State shot 12-for-26 (46%). The Aggies went into the half with a 32-22 lead.

UConn came out of the second half with renewed energy on both sides of the court. After a quick Sanogo bucket, New Mexico State quickly responded with a 6-0 run to put them up 38-24 and force a UConn timeout at the 18:12 mark in the second half. Out of the timeout, Cole hit a 3. On the next possession, Whaley made a 3 to cut the Aggies’ lead to 38-30. At 13:52, Cole hit a tough runner to cut the New Mexico State lead to 40-35.

With 9:24 left in the game, Martin hit a 3 to bring the Huskies within four points, 47-43. Cole hit a 3 to make it a 47-46 Aggies lead. With 5:08 left, Martin got fouled and sank both free throws to tie up the game, 52-52. After New Mexico State led 40-30, Cole led UConn on a 22-12 run that ended with Martin’s free throws. Cole accounted for 11 of the 22 UConn points in the run.

Shreyas Laddha can be reached at sladdha@courant.com or at shre98 on Twitter.