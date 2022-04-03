North Carolina edges archrival Duke 81-77, ending coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career and sending the Tar Heels to the title game

NEW ORLEANS — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s remarkable career came to thrilling and sudden close Saturday night after Caleb Love made a key 3-pointer and three late free throws to lift archrival North Carolina to a thrill-a-minute 81-77 victory over the Blue Devils.

It was the 258th, most consequential and maybe, just maybe, the best meeting between the teams, whose arenas are separated by a scant 11 miles down in Tobacco Road.

The Tar Heels (29-9), of all teams, pinned the 368th and final loss on the 75-year-old Coach K exactly four weeks after they ruined the going-away party in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

That loss hurt. This one stopped the coach’s last-gasp, storybook run one win from a title game and a chance at his sixth championship. When it was over, after playing through the nip-and-tuck stretch run without a timeout, Krzyzewski walked calmly to halfcourt and shook the hand of North Carolina rookie coach Hubert Davis.

The Tar Heels will play Kansas on Monday night for the title. The Jayhawks beat Villanova 81-65 earlier in the undercard.