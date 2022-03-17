xml:space="preserve">
Notre Dame outlasts Rutgers 89-87 in double overtime to advance from the NCAA Tournament’s First Four

By MITCH STACY
Associated Press
Mar 17, 2022 12:41 AM

DAYTON, OHIO — Paul Atkinson Jr.’s putback with 1.4 seconds left in the second overtime gave Notre Dame an 89-87 win over Rutgers in a wild First Four game Wednesday night.

Ron Harper Jr. tied it with a long 3-pointer with 22 seconds left in the second OT. Notre Dame’s Blake Wesley then missed a shot before Atkinson grabbed the rebound and put back the winner.

Atkinson finished with 20 points, Nate Laszewski 18 and Cormac Ryan 16 to lead the Irish (23-10), who as the No. 11 seed in the West Region advance to face sixth-seeded Alabama in a first-round game Friday in San Diego.

Caleb McConnell had a career-high 23 points and Harper 22 for the Scarlet Knights (18-11).

Both teams shot a respectable 51%.

McConnell scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting as Rutgers built a 41-36 halftime lead. He put the finishing touches on the scoring before intermission, going the length of the court and putting up a fast-break layup at the buzzer.

Rutgers went up by eight to open the second half on Harper’s 3-pointer, but Notre Dame chipped away. The Irish got up by as many as five late before the game got tight again.

Geo Baker’s 3-pointer tied it at 69 for Rutgers with 1:24 left. Rutgers got the ball back, but Harper and Baker both missed shots that would have given the Scarlet Knights the win in regulation.

Big picture

Notre Dame: Fought back from a halftime deficit, wouldn’t go away and finally found a way to win it.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights played well enough to win but didn’t take advantage of chances to put away the Irish.

Up next

Notre Dame advances to a first-round game Friday against No. 6 seed Alabama in San Diego.

