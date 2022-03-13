Column: Everything you need to know about the NCAA Tournament before filling out your bracket

Ochai Agbaji of Kansas had a slam on an inbounds lob in the Jayhawks’ Big 12 Tournament semifinal game that fans are still buzzing about. Bryant University (no relation to Kris) is led by Peter Kiss, the nation’s leading scorer and a prime-time hot dog who sometimes wears a T-shirt during warmups of the 1970s band Kiss. Unfortunately, Kiss probably won’t be around long enough for veteran analyst Bill Raftery to call at least one of his games and use his catchphrase, ‘A little kiss.” Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon, who turns 25 in June and is playing in his sixth season, banked a winning 3-pointer against Indiana in a Big Ten semifinal. Bohannon is so remarkable he once missed a free throw on purpose so he would only tie the school record for consecutive free throws with Chris Street, a player whose streak ended years earlier when he died in an auto accident. “Obviously that’s not my record to have,” Bohannon said. Illinois’ 7-footer Kofi Cockburn is the only player to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. He returned after considering the NBA draft and then the transfer portal. Gonzaga 7-foot freshman Holmgren looks thinner than a No. 2 pencil but is a 41.2% shooter from 3-point range.