UMBC men’s basketball stumbles in 74-61 conference loss to Vermont on New Year’s Day

TheNew Year’s Day game on Sunday loomed as an opportunity for the UMBC men’s basketball team to deliver a message against reigning America East champion Vermont and the rest of the league.

Instead, the Retrievers were reminded of the gap separating the two programs. The Catamounts shook off a 12-day layoff and never trailed en route to a 74-61 victory before an announced 1,535 at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

UMBC (9-6 overall, 0-1 America East) got double-digit production from graduate student power forward Tre’Von Fagan (a team-high 13 points and nine rebounds off the bench), senior shooting guard Matteo Picarelli (12 points) and graduate student shooting guard Colton Lawrence (10 points). But after stringing together six consecutive wins, the Retrievers have now dropped two in a row and did not seem much of a challenge against a Vermont squad that has captured three of the past four conference tournament championships.

“They’re a good team,” UMBC coach Jim Ferry said. “I knew they were a good team, my team knew they were a good team. They’ll compete for a championship in this league, but I also think we’re good enough to compete for a championship. But we certainly didn’t play that way tonight.”

Coach Jim Ferry, pictured on Thursday during a game against Maryland, said UMBC’s underwhelming showing against reigning America East champion Vermont is another sign that the team has been lacking cohesion since winter break began. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The Catamounts had entered the game with a 6-8 nonconference record — their first sub-.500 mark since the 2014-15 season when that squad went 5-8 before entering the America East portion of its schedule. But four of those losses occurred against 2022 NCAA Tournament participants in Big West champion Cal State Fullerton, Ivy League titlist Yale and at-large qualifiers Saint Mary’s and Southern California.

Fifth-year senior shooting guard Dylan Penn, who transferred from Bellarmine, said Vermont’s history convinced him to make the move.

“I came here because this team has had a lot of success in the past,” he said. “It’s still a good program. Every win is earned no matter who you play, especially in conference games. So I feel like today, we showed we’re going to be a competitive team, and we’re going to play hard no matter who we play against.”

The Catamounts found themselves in the unusual position of relying on the hospitality of their opponent. They were scheduled to play at No. 14 Miami on Wednesday, but travel issues left some members of the team back in Burlington, Vermont, forcing both sides to cancel the game the day before.

Vermont reconvened at UMBC on Wednesday and spent four days practicing and watching game film. Sunday’s game marked the team’s first competitive activity since an 84-72 setback at home against Toledo on Dec. 20.

“Our guys were anxious to get back out there today,” said coach John Becker, who improved to 264-110 and tied John Brennan for the most wins in program history. “I thought right from the jump, we were really focused on the defensive end. … It’s been a long week.”

Becker also noted that the Catamounts have played the last seven games without starting redshirt junior center Nick Fiorello, who suffered a “lower-body injury” in a 68-66 loss against UNC Wilmington on Nov. 26. He said the 12-day layoff between the Toledo and UMBC games actually helped.

“Over the last week, without that game against Miami, we’ve been able to practice and kind of evaluate a lot of film with the coaching staff,” he said. “I thought it looked a lot better tonight and felt a lot better. Hopefully, we’re starting to find our way. We’re going to be a work in progress here as we go through conference play and build toward March, but I thought today was a great start.”

The Retrievers’ generosity to Vermont appeared to extend to Sunday’s game. The Catamounts shot 60.9% (14 of 23) from the floor in the second half and outscored UMBC 16-10 in the paint as players such as Penn (a game-high 19 points and nine rebounds) and graduate student small forward Matt Veretto found gaps in the Retrievers’ interior defense to exploit.

Ferry said UMBC failed to force Vermont into taking low-percentage shots.

“I thought they just did a good job of playing with too much comfort, and we didn’t do a good enough job of making them uncomfortable,” he said. “We played with our hands down, which has been an emphasis we’ve been trying to address. So they felt comfortable.”

The Retrievers trailed by one twice in the first half but could not establish a rhythm on offense. Their typically strong 3-point prowess faltered as they missed 23 of 30 shots from behind the arc.

“I thought we were a little stagnant at times,” Ferry said. “You have to play quickly with ball movement and then attack, and I thought we were sluggish at times. You’ve got to give them credit defensively.”

Ferry characterized the loss as the team’s worst showing since a 94-64 beatdown by Princeton on Nov. 14 and said the team is missing a certain vibe it had developed before the winter break.

“We don’t look the same as we did when we left,” he said. “We were playing with a lot more zip, played a lot more connected. I thought in the Maryland game, we competed, but we didn’t play very well. So we’ve got to get back. It’s the start of conference play. Like I said to these guys, just focus on getting better. I’d say the same thing if we would have won this game. We have to focus on getting better.”

Albany at UMBC

Thursday, 7 p.m.