Towson men’s basketball lets one slip away in 81-77 overtime loss to UNCW, ending 5-game winning streak

“We ran good offense,” Skerry said. “We just didn’t score it, and maybe we let that affect us a little bit down the other end. I’m probably a little bit more concerned that’s a little bit of our mentality right now. If we miss some shots and layups, do we block out? Do we not commit silly fouls? The challenging thing is, we have a chance to have a really good team, but we’ve got a lot of areas to get better at, and we have a small margin of error, and we don’t have a lot of practice time right now, and we knew this.”