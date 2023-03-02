UMBC women’s basketball cruises past NJIT, 82-71, in America East Tournament quarterfinal for first postseason win since 2018

In two previous meetings this winter, the UMBC women’s basketball team eeked out narrow victories over America East Conference foe NJIT.

The Retrievers made sure to avoid a repeat Wednesday night.

UMBC got double-digit production from all five starters and used a 12-point advantage in the second quarter to waltz past the visiting Highlanders, 82-71, in an America East Tournament quarterfinal at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Catonsville.

With the win, the Retrievers (14-14) won a postseason game for the first time since Feb. 28, 2018, when that squad defeated UMass Lowell, 73-65, in a first-round game. They advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2012, where they will clash with No. 1 seed Vermont (23-6), a 56-49 winner over No. 8 seed Bryant (9-20) earlier in the day.

Graduate student shooting guard Keelah Dixon led all scorers with 21 points and added five assists. Graduate student shooting guard KK White collected 17 points and four rebounds, and graduate student power forward Kiara Bell, the America East’s Defensive Player and Newcomer of the Year, amassed 12 points, 15 rebounds and a career-high six steals.

Graduate student shooting guard Ashia McCalla chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds, and sophomore point guard Laycee Drake compiled 10 points and five rebounds.

The final score was somewhat surprising considering how the Retrievers had won the previous meetings by a combined four points. On Jan. 25, the team needed a one-footed jumper from sophomore point guard Laycee Drake from 23 feet away to escape with a 61-60 victory at home.

Here's EVERY angle of Laycee Drake's floating three-pointer with 0.2 left to give @umbcwbb the win tonight! #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/OojekPJIje — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) January 26, 2023

On Feb. 8, UMBC sank five of seven free throws in the final 30 seconds and watched an NJIT 3-pointer rim out at the buzzer to pull out a 72-69 win.

On Wednesday, the Retrievers gave their nerves a break. Armed with a 40-32 lead at halftime, they scored the first six points of the third quarter – the first four from White on back-to-back layups – to assume a 46-32 advantage with 7:05 remaining.

After NJIT replied with five unanswered points, UMBC scored eight consecutive points to enjoy a 54-37 lead with 2:48 left. The Highlanders never got closer than 11 for the rest of the game.

Senior shooting guard Kenna Squier and junior shooting guard Aria Myers each scored 13 points for NJIT (13-16), and Squier grabbed seven rebounds. Freshman shooting guard Alejandra Zuniga, the conference’s Rookie of the Year, contributed 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals.

But the Highlanders finished the season on a four-game losing skid.

The Retrievers distanced themselves from NJIT midway through the first quarter. After the Highlanders drew within 13-11 with 4:34 remaining, UMBC closed out the period with a 14-8 spurt fueled by back-to-back 3-pointers by Dixon, who scored 10 points in that opening frame.

In the second quarter, the Retrievers methodically built on that advantage, eventually assuming a 37-25 lead after graduate student shooting guard Scoop Smith converted one of two free throws with 4:15 left. Although a 3-pointer by Drake at the 1:09 mark provided UMBC with its only points for the remainder of the period, the Highlanders missed three of their last four shots to allow the Retrievers to enjoy a 40-32 lead at halftime.

America East Tournament semifinals

No. 4 seed UMBC at No. 1 seed Vermont

Sunday, TBD

Stream: ESPN+