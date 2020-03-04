K.J. Jackson scored 25 points and the fifth-place UMBC men’s basketball team beat second-place Stony Brook, 75-67, on Tuesday to clinch a No. 5 seed and a quarterfinal home game in the America East Conference tournament.
Stony Brook is still the No. 2 seed and has hosting rights for the first two rounds of the playoffs. The Seawolves face Albany on Saturday at 7 p.m.
UMBC will host No. 5 seed New Hampshire in the quarterfinals Saturday at 1 p.m.
Brandon Horvath scored 16 points with nine rebounds for the host Retrievers (15-16, 8-8), who entered their final game of the regular season game tied with Albany in conference standings. R.J. Eytle-Rock scored 15 points and Dimitrije Spasojevic had 10.
Makale Foreman hit eight of 10 3-point attempts and scored a season-high 26 points for the Seawolves (19-12, 10-6), who made 14 of 27 from 3-point range in the final regular-season game. Tyler Stephenson-Moore added 12 points. Andrew Garcia had five assists.
Elijah Olaniyi, who led the Seawolves in scoring heading into the contest with 19 points per game, shot only 17% in the game (1-for-6).
The Retrievers evened the season series against the Seawolves with the win. Stony Brook defeated UMBC, 74-63, on Feb. 1.
America East quarterfinals
NEW HAMPSHIRE@UMBC
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Streaming: ESPN+