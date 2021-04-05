Ryan Odom, who led UMBC men’s basketball to historic NCAA tournament upset, leaving for Utah State

After five years at the helm of the UMBC men’s basketball program, which included helping the Retrievers pull off the biggest upset in NCAA tournament history, Ryan Odom is taking the same role at Utah State.
The Aggies announced Monday that Odom will succeed Craig Smith, who resigned March 27.
In five seasons under Odom, who was hired in 2016 to succeed Aki Thomas, UMBC compiled a 97-60 record for a .618 winning percentage with only the 2019-20 squad wrapping up its campaign with an overall record below .500. The program went 50-29 in the America East for a .633 winning percentage, never slipped below .500 and did not finish worse than fifth in the conference.
Neither Odom nor a team spokesman immediately returned a request seeking comment.
In Odom’s second year, the 2017-18 Retrievers captured their first league tournament championship since 2008 and became the first No. 16 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament when they upended Virginia, 74-54, before falling, 50-43, to No. 9 seed Kansas State in the second round. That team also set a school single-season record with 25 wins.
This past winter, UMBC won its first America East regular-season title since 2008 and earned the No. 1 seed and homecourt advantage throughout the conference tournament. But the team lost, 79-77, to No. 6 seed UMass Lowell in a semifinal at the UMBC Event Center in Catonsville on March 6.
Odom, an Annapolis resident and the son of former Wake Forest coach Dave Odom, takes over after Smith guided the Aggies to a 74-24 overall record and a 42-13 mark in the Mountain West Conference, two league titles and two consecutive appearances in the NCAA tournament.
This story will be updated.