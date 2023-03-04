Power outage at UMBC postpones men’s lacrosse game and delays America East Tournament men’s basketball game

A power outage Saturday at UMBC’s campus forced the postponement of a men’s lacrosse game against Towson and delayed an America East Conference men’s basketball tournament game at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Catonsville.

The Retrievers men’s lacrosse team was set to host in-state rival Towson at noon, but UMBC announced that the game was postponed as the school dealt with a power outage “across the entire campus and in the surrounding area,” according to a tweet from UMBC athletic director Brian Barrio. A makeup date has not yet been announced.

UMBC was also set to host an America East Conference men’s basketball tournament quarterfinal between the Retrievers and visiting Binghamton at 1 p.m., but tip-off was delayed until 7 p.m. Barrio said there was a little over an hour on the pregame clock when the lights went out at the arena.

In a statement, the America East Conference said power is expected to be restored during the 4 p.m. hour, and that the game will start at 7 p.m. “in order for both teams to best prepare from a nutrition standpoint.”

Baltimore Gas and Electric Company “is aware of and is working on with a high level of priority,” Barrio said.

“Grateful for the patience and grace our fans through this,” Barrio tweeted. “Our staff & [Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena] have been scrambling to make sure we can still pull this off with a 6-hour delay. Now we just need BG&E to come through. AEC controls the tickets but I’m sure will agree to refunds. Stay tuned.”

