UMBC men’s basketball withdraws from The Basketball Classic, citing lack of healthy players

One day before the UMBC men’s basketball team was set to host Merrimack in The Basketball Classic on Wednesday night, the Retrievers withdrew from the postseason tournament.
The university made the announcement Tuesday night, determining that the team did not have enough healthy players after losing to top-seeded Vermont, 82-43, in Saturday’s America East Conference tournament final. Eleven Retrievers played at least three minutes in the game.
“We want to sincerely apologize to our fans, the tournament organizers who have worked so hard to put this event together, and to the Merrimack men’s basketball program for this outcome,” UMBC athletic director Brian Barrio said in a written statement. “We are disappointed that our season cannot continue but will get to work immediately to prepare for another successful year in 2022-23.”
A team spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.
UMBC ends its season with an 18-14 record in coach Jim Ferry’s first year with the program.
This story may be updated.