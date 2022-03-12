UMBC men’s basketball routed by top seed Vermont, 82-43, in America East final, dashing NCAA tournament hopes

The offense that had fueled the UMBC men’s basketball team’s success this winter disappeared, and so too did the program’s hope of reaching the NCAA tournament.
The No. 2 seed Retrievers’ shooting touch was as frigid as the weather around Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont, as they were trounced by top-seeded Vermont, 82-43, on Saturday afternoon before an announced 3,266 in the America East tournament final.
The 39-point difference is the largest in a conference championship since 1989 when South Alabama defeated Jacksonville by 46, according to ESPN Stats and Information.
The Catamounts (28-5), who had lost to only one conference opponent this season and captured their sixth consecutive regular-season title, earned their third tournament championship in the past four years and ninth overall. With his fifth crown, coach John Becker tied Northeastern’s Jim Calhoun and Albany’s Will Brown for the most America East tournament crowns.
UMBC (18-14) fell short of its third tournament championship after victories in 2008 and 2018. The loss prevented coach Jim Ferry from joining Becker and Northeastern’s Karl Fogel as first-year coaches who guided their respective teams to the title.
Saturday’s game pitted two of the league’s most prolific offenses this season as both teams averaged 74.7 points.
But after senior shooting guard L.J. Owens (Severn) hit one of two free throws to bring the Retrievers within 10-7 with 16:48 left in the first half, Vermont rattled off six straight points and 14 of the next 18 to take a 24-11 lead with 9:26 remaining.
The Catamounts extended their advantage to 32-17 with 3:06 left in the first half en route to a 37-20 cushion at halftime.
UMBC’s offensive woes showed up early. In the first half, the team missed five of its first seven shots from the floor on its way to shooting 25% (6-for-24), was mired in droughts of 3:47, 3:18, 2:42, and 2:03 and committed 10 turnovers.
The Retrievers opened the second half shooting 60% (6-for-10). But the Catamounts proved slightly better at 70 % (7-for-10), and UMBC was stuck in droughts of 3:37 and 6:03.
Senior point guard Darnell Rogers Jr. was the only Retrievers player to reach double digits in points with 10. Senior shooting guard Keondre Kennedy amassed eight points and eight rebounds, but the other three starters of Owens, junior power forward Yaw Obeng-Mensah and junior small forward Nathan Johnson combined for eight points on 3-for-13 shooting that including missing all three attempts from behind the 3-point line.
Meanwhile, Vermont finished with three players in double figures, including their two America East first-team selections. Senior power forward Ryan Davis, the league’s two-time Player of the Year, recorded a game-high 20 points and five rebounds, while graduate student shooting guard Ben Shungu amassed 19 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Senior point guard Finn Sullivan chipped in 14 points, three rebounds, three steals, and two assists.
Latest College Basketball
This story may be updated.