UMBC men’s basketball surges past Hartford, 80-60, to set up another America East tournament final vs. Vermont

There will be a new America East Conference tournament champion in men’s basketball. UMBC made sure of that.
The host Retrievers found their offense in the second half to unseat reigning champion Hartford, 80-60, in a tournament semifinal Wednesday night before an announced 3,249 at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Catonsville.
With the victory, UMBC ended a spell of back-to-back setbacks in the tournament semifinals. In 2020, the then-No. 4 seed squad fell to No. 1 seed Vermont, 81-74, and last winter, the top-seeded Retrievers were upset by No. 6 seed UMass Lowell, 79-77.
The Retrievers (18-13) will return to the America East title game — scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. — for the first time since 2019. They will meet No. 1 seed Vermont (26-5), which swamped No. 6 seed Binghamton (12-16), 74-42, with an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament on the line. It’s the third meeting in the past four conference championship games between the programs.
For the nine UMBC players who absorbed the pain of that upset loss to UMass Lowell, Wednesday’s win provided another shot at redemption.
“Last year still burns to this day,” said junior small forward Nathan Johnson, who compiled 13 points, four rebounds and two blocks. “That’s still in the back of our minds. I think that’s what fueling a lot of us that returned from last year’s team. We don’t want that feeling again. So we’re excited to go up to Vermont and get a championship.”
Tied at 33 at halftime, UMBC outscored the Hawks 47-27 in the final 20 minutes. After connecting on 50% of its shots (14-for-28) in the first half, the offense shot 62.5% (15-for-24) in the second, including 58.3% (7-for-12) from 3-point range.
By coach Jim Ferry’s assessment, the Retrievers got out of their usual characteristic patient style on offense. He noted that the team turned the ball over six times in the first 20 minutes, but only twice in the second half and was more willing to share the ball in the final period, which opened up gaps in Hartford’s defense.
“I thought our guys wanted to win so bad that I thought we were pressing early,” he said. “I thought we were very uncharacteristic offensively. We were kind of just taking quick shots that weren’t necessarily great shots, and I think once these guys settled down and we talked about it at halftime, just keep playing and moving it, we really settled in and guarded them really well. … When you see five double-figure scorers in a semifinal game, it just shows how connected this group of guys really is.”
Besides Johnson, UMBC senior power forward Szymon Wojcik scored a game-high 19 points off the bench and amassed nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Senior shooting guard L.J. Owens scored 12 points, senior shooting guard Keondre Kennedy racked up 11 points, five assists and three rebounds and senior point guard Darnell Rogers Jr. scored 11 points.
Wojcik has reached double digits in points in four of his past five games, which he credited to his teammates’ faith in him.
“Key is all about confidence,” he said. “There is not a single thing I do differently. Every day, we practice the same drills, same mentality, same shots we do. It’s all in my head basically. I just believe I can do it, and then I do it.”
Ferry described Wojcik’s transformation as one of the biggest one-year developments in the league.
“We’ve all believed in Szymon, and part of it has been getting Szymon to realize how good he is,” he said. “He’s starting to play with that confidence now and that comfort. He’s just been tremendous all year for us. We’re really lucky we have him.”
Senior power forward Jared Kimbrough paced the Hawks (12-20) with 16 points and nine rebounds. Graduate student shooting guard Traci Carter chipped in 15 points and five rebounds, and senior point guard Austin Williams finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Coach John Gallagher noted that Hartford’s perimeter defense surrendered 11 3-pointers to the Retrievers.
“One of the things that you have to make decisions on when you play them is, who are you helping off of, where are you helping off of, and how are you helping off of,” he said. “I really think they’re a team that loves to ruin it and spread it. I don’t know if you can do that against Vermont, but I think Jimmy will figure it out.”
Ferry joked that he would try to sneak Jarius Lyles, the former star of the 2018 UMBC team that upended No. 1 overall seed Virginia in the NCAA tournament who spoke to the players before the game, into a Retrievers jersey for Saturday’s game. Ferry acknowledged the underdog role facing UMBC, which lost to the Catamounts, 86-69, on Jan. 15 and 86-59 on Feb. 19.
“They’re a fantastic team,” he said. “They’ve been a fantastic team all year. They beat people by 30 every time you turn the TV on. We are going to have to focus on ourselves, and everybody’s going to have to be really connected. We’re going to have to play really well, and we’re going to have to be disciplined. We’ve got to go out there with the confidence that we can do so, which I’m sure we absolutely will.”
America East tournament final
UMBC@VERMONT
Latest College Basketball
Saturday, 11 a.m.