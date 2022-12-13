UMBC men’s basketball tapping into DNA as one of the nation’s best 3-point shooting teams

The 3-point shot has become as ubiquitous as the dunk and layup in college basketball, and some teams are better at it than others.

UMBC is one of the best.

Advertisement

As of Monday, the Retrievers (7-4) rank fourth among all NCAA Division I teams in total 3-pointers with 119 and eighth in 3-pointers per game at 10.8. Junior shooting guard Matteo Picarelli is tied for 12th nationally in 3-point percentage at .500 (34 of 68), graduate student shooting guard Colton Lawrence ranks 58th at .419 (26 of 62) and senior shooting guard Jacob Boonyasith ranks 81st at .396 (19 of 48).

They set a program and America East record for most 3-pointers in a single game when they drained 21 in a 109-82 romp over Coppin State on Nov. 30. The 21 3-pointers are tied for the third-highest total in the country this season.

Advertisement

It all begs the question: Have the players formulated a nickname to sum up their long-range prowess?

“We’ve joked about ‘Splash Brothers,’ but we’ve got to come up with something more original,” Lawrence acknowledged.

“We’ll come up with something,” Boonyasith vowed.

Perhaps UMB-Three?

Coach Jim Ferry's UMBC men's basketball team is one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country. (Jessica Hill/AP)

Frivolity aside, the Retrievers’ success at 3-pointers is not exactly a one-year wonder. Last winter’s squad ranked 17th nationally in 3-point field-goal percentage (.378), 29th in 3-pointers per game (9.2) and 47th in total 3-pointers (294).

“I think it’s been something that’s been in the DNA of the team since last year,” Picarelli said. “But our goal is to always just get better. Hopefully, we’re getting better shots this year than we did last year, and that’s always the goal.”

Boonyasith said the difference between last season and this season is the players’ approach.

“I think it’s our aggressive mindset,” he said. “We have confident players, aggressive players, guys who are always in attack mode and fearless. I think that all plays into it.”

Advertisement

In a 75-63 victory over Morgan State Saturday night, UMBC sank 10 of 24 3-pointers — the seventh time in eight games the offense reached double-digit makes from beyond the arc. Bears coach Kevin Broadus said his team’s defensive strategy involved asking every player — from the point guard to the center — to switch on all assignments around the perimeter.

“I told Coach [Jim] Ferry if I had the shooters he had, we would never lose,” Broadus quipped. “He has really good shooters, and they play in their system, and they defend way better than I thought they would. That’s a good team. I think they’ll go far in the America East.”

UMBC graduate student shooting guard Colton Lawrence ranks 58th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage at .419 (26 of 62). (Handout/Photos by Gail Burton / HANDOUT)

Lawrence said the players’ willingness to shoot (the team ranks eighth in overall 3-point attempts at 310) has been fortified by the coaches’ and teammates’ faith in them.

“We don’t want them to hesitate,” he said. “We’d prefer to get a few reversals and get the shot within rhythm, but whenever you think you’re open, you’re supposed to shoot it. They coach us to have a lot of confidence, and I think that’s a reason why we’re able to knock them down.”

While Picarelli, Lawrence and Boonyasith lead the way, UMBC’s post players have not been shy about getting into the act from deep. Graduate student and 6-foot-8 forward Jarvis Doles, a Hammond graduate, has made 7 of 27 3-point shots, 6-7 junior forward Tre Edwards has converted 4 of 13, and 6-7 graduate student forward Tra’Von Fagan is 4 of 15.

“Some of our bigs can step out and hit threes,” Boonyasith said. “So that is a weapon for us because it spaces the floor even more. And setting good screens gets shooters free and getting offensive rebounds and kicking them out for open threes. It’s a collective effort hitting all of these threes.”

Advertisement

As proficient as the offense has been behind the 3-point line, Ferry emphasized that the 3-point shot is not the top priority in every offensive set, but instead a corollary of how the players are supposed to run plays.

“As I always say, let the ball find the shot,” he said. “The way we want to play offensively is pretty simple. It’s almost like a rhythm. There’s almost like a musical tone to the offense. When it’s flowing right, everybody knows when the shot should go up. And when you shoot it a little bit quicker, you’re like, ‘No, it was the next one, the next tone, the next beat where you just have to make that extra pass.’ I think we’re just taking better shots.”

The No. 20 Terps took advantage of their opportunity against short-handed UConn, as four players scored in double digits to complete an 85-78 upset of the No. 6 Huskies for their first win in eight meetings. https://t.co/qWRkbAKchZ — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) December 11, 2022

Another key is reducing the number of turnovers. Fewer giveaways lead to more offensive possessions, which can result in more scoring of the 3-point variety.

After ranking 40th a year ago in turnovers per game at just 11, UMBC is tied for 36th in that department at 11.2 this winter.

“If you don’t turn the ball over, you get shots,” Ferry said. “Our goal for every game is to have 10 or less. If we have 10 or less turnovers, we’ll have a chance to score.”

The Retrievers’ reputation as long-range snipers has already preceded them. In a 73-66 win at Columbia last Tuesday, the Lions crowded the perimeter and did not slide defenders away from Picarelli, Lawrence or Boonyasith. As a result, UMBC went just 6 of 21 from behind the arc.

Advertisement

“Luckily, we can kind of find a way to adjust to it,” Lawrence said of Columbia’s defensive tactic. “And our big men help us out a lot, too. But we’re already starting to see it. They were really hugging the perimeter, but it was opening up a lot of stuff on the inside for drives.”

Despite the Lions’ strategy, the Retrievers adapted and converted 19 of 37 shots from 2-point range to earn the victory. That, according to Picarelli, is the objective.

“I think as long as we’re winning, we’re happy regardless of the reputation that we have,” he said. “It doesn’t matter whether we’re hitting a lot of threes or whether they think we hit a lot of threes. Our goal always is to win regardless.”

UMBC at Loyola Maryland

Tuesday, 7 p.m.