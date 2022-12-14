Dion Brown’s 21 points off the bench fuel UMBC men’s basketball to 72-69 win against Loyola Maryland

The UMBC men’s basketball team might have unearthed a gem in Dion Brown.

In only his second game of his freshman season, Brown came off the bench and erupted for a game-high 21 points to lift the visiting Retrievers to a 72-69 win against Loyola Maryland Tuesday night at Reitz Arena.

In addition to Brown, graduate student power forward Jarvis Doles (Hammond) racked up 12 points, three rebounds and three assists and senior shooting guard Jacob Boonyasith compiled 11 points, three rebounds and three assists to help UMBC extend its winning streak to five straight games. The team hasn’t lost since Nov. 26 when it dropped a 79-70 decision at Georgetown.

The Retrievers (8-4) collected only their second win in the last 10 meetings with the Greyhounds. They also won for the first time in Reitz Arena since Nov. 17, 2011, when that squad earned a 76-66 victory.

Brown’s emergence — which included four rebounds — was especially timely considering UMBC was forced to play without starting graduate student point guard Craig Beaudion II (Achilles) and graduate student power forward Tra’Von Diggs (leg). Beaudion, who averages 5.5 points, 3.0 assists and 2.2 rebounds, was replaced by freshman Mason Docks, who contributed six points, five assists and three rebounds in the first start of his career.

The Retrievers did not begin to pull away from Loyola until late. Armed with only a 61-60 lead with less than six minutes remaining, UMBC scored seven straight points, including five by junior shooting guard Matteo Picarelli.

The Greyhounds got layups from junior power forward Alonso Faure and graduate student shooting guard Kenneth Jones to halve the deficit to 68-64 with 3:02 left. But Loyola went cold over the next 2:36, and a jumper by Boonyasith and a pair of free throws by Docks gave the Retrievers a 72-64 advantage that they would maintain until the end.

Like UMBC, Loyola had health concerns. The team played without starting graduate student shooting guard Jaylin Andrews (illness) and a pair of reserves in sophomore small forward David Brown III (illness) and freshman shooting guard Garrett Brennan (shoulder). The loss of that trio coupled with the season-long absences of sophomore power forwards Milos and Veljko Ilic (knee) left the Greyhounds with 11 players available.

Andrews, an Owings Mills resident and Boys’ Latin graduate, had led Loyola in scoring at 11.6 points per game and rebounding at 4.6 per game. He was replaced in the starting lineup by sophomore Chris Kuzemka, who finished with 14 points and three assists in the first start of his career.

Graduate student shooting guard Kenneth Jones paced Loyola with 16 points, 10 assists and six steals, and senior power forward Golden Dike added 10 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. But the Greyhounds dropped their fourth game in a row and have not enjoyed a victory since Nov. 30 when they defeated Binghamton, 84-70.

This story will be updated.

