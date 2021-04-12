UMBC hires Jim Ferry, former Duquesne and Penn State coach, to lead men’s basketball program

In five years under Odom, who was hired in 2016 to replace Aki Thomas, the Retrievers racked up a 97-60 record for a .618 winning percentage with only the 2019-20 squad wrapping up its campaign with an overall record below .500. The program went 50-29 in the America East for a .633 winning percentage, never slipped below .500, and did not finish worse than fifth in the conference.