Notes: UMBC played without senior forward Max Curran, who had started the three previous games. Senior forward Arkel Lamar and junior guard Darnell Rogers missed their sixth consecutive games. … Tuesday night’s game was only the third all-time meeting between the programs and the first since March 21, 2008 when Georgetown defeated the Retrievers, 66-47, in an NCAA tournament first-round game. The Hoyas lead the series, 3-0. … George Muresan, a 6-9, 218-pound walk-on senior forward and the son of former Washington Wizards center Gheorghe Muresan, went 0-of-2 from the floor and grabbed one rebound in eight minutes of play.