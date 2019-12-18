Tuesday night was a reminder of the sizable gap between the UMBC men’s basketball team and its bigger Division I brethren.
Because of dismissals and transfers, Georgetown fielded a roster that included only seven scholarship players. But that was more than enough for the host Hoyas to sail past the outmatched Retrievers, 81-55, at Capital One Arena.
Sophomore guard L.J. Owens paced UMBC with 16 points and four rebounds, and senior guard K.J. Jackson chipped in 10 points, four rebounds and four assists. But the team lost for the fourth time in its last five games, and the setback was the program’s second worst of the season, trailing a 27-point loss at LSU on Nov. 19.
Georgetown has been short-handed since sophomore point guard James Akinjo, sophomore forward Josh LeBlanc, junior forward Galen Alexander and freshman forward Myron Gardner elected to transfer.
LeBlanc, Alexander and Gardner had been accused of burglary and harassment, but The Washington Post reported Monday night that D.C. police had closed two investigations without making any arrests. Akinjo, the Big East Rookie of the Year, had no involvement in the off-court incidents, but decided to leave the program anyway.
But the Hoyas still have plenty left in the cupboard. The Retrievers had few answers for limiting the trio of 7-foot, 264-pound senior center Omer Yurtseven, 6-foot-8, 206-pound guard/forward Jamorko Pickett and 6-11, 237-pound freshman center Qudus Wahab.
Yurtseven led all scorers with 22 points on 11-for-14 shooting, collected a game-high 13 rebounds, and blocked three shots. He had a double-double in the first half with 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting and 10 rebounds, including four offensive boards.
Pickett finished with 12 points and three rebounds before injuring his left calf and sitting out the remaining 11:52, and Wahab had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, probably altering a few more.
UMBC ran a junior forward rotation of 6-9, 215-pound Daniel Akin, 6-10, 200-pound Brandon Horvath (Southern) and 6-8, 240-pound Dimitrije Spasojevic at the Georgetown trio, but with only sporadic success.
Georgetown sprinted out of the gates, scoring the game’s first 14 points. UMBC did not get its first points until seven full minutes elapsed before Jackson splashed a three-pointer from the left elbow.
The closest the Retrievers got to the Hoyas was nine points on back-to-back baskets by Owens. The Annapolis resident and Severn graduate drained a three-pointer to narrow the score to 16-7 with 11:13 left in the first half. And then after Yurtseven sank a hook shot, Owens converted a layup to make it 18-9 at the 10:41 mark.
Georgetown responded with a 10-0 run to inflate its advantage to 19 points and eventually entered the locker room at halftime with a 42-24 cushion.
The announced attendance of 4,088 was at its loudest at the 14:34 mark of the second half. That’s when 6-2, 186-pound sophomore guard Mac McClung drove past Jackson along the baseline and rose for a reverse dunk.
Notes: UMBC played without senior forward Max Curran, who had started the three previous games. Senior forward Arkel Lamar and junior guard Darnell Rogers missed their sixth consecutive games. … Tuesday night’s game was only the third all-time meeting between the programs and the first since March 21, 2008 when Georgetown defeated the Retrievers, 66-47, in an NCAA tournament first-round game. The Hoyas lead the series, 3-0. … George Muresan, a 6-9, 218-pound walk-on senior forward and the son of former Washington Wizards center Gheorghe Muresan, went 0-of-2 from the floor and grabbed one rebound in eight minutes of play.
UMBC@George Mason
Saturday, 4 p.m.
TV: MASN