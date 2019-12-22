“It all depends on your perspective,” he said. “They might have been tired, but on the flipside, they played more recently. So [they might have been in] rhythm. But truthfully, I started watching UMBC early this week. So I don’t know even that much who they’re missing and who they are because our focus – like we told the guys – has been more about our team and what we need to get better. But I think that’s a dangerous team. I think they’re this far [spreading the index finger and thumb on his left hand about an inch apart] from really putting it all together, and I’m thankful that didn’t happen tonight.”