UMBC men’s basketball leans on defense to pull away for 66-49 victory at Coppin State

“That’s one of the positives that we have,” Odom said of the team’s offensive diversity. “We have a pretty versatile team. We’ve got a lot of different lineups that we can play out there. Some are better shooting, some are better around the rim, some are better ball handling, some are better on defense. So I think as the game wears on, we have to figure out what is the best match for us and what’s going to give them the most problems. I think that is something that we’ve got to continue to grow and improve.”