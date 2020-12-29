UMBC men’s basketball falls to Binghamton, 75-69, ending seven-game winning streak

Brenton Mills scored 22 points and Bryce Beamer had 20 points and 10 rebounds as host Binghamton topped UMBC, 75-69, in men’s basketball on Monday.
Dan Petcash had 14 points and six rebounds for Binghamton (1-6, 1-3 America East Conference). Tyler Bertram added 11 points.
R.J. Eytle-Rock had 19 points for the Retrievers (7-2, 3-1), whose seven-game win streak came to an end. Keondre Kennedy added 15 points and L.J. Owens had 11.
Binghamton raced out to an early 8-0 run to start the second half and took an eight-point lead, 40-32. Daniel Akin ended the streak with a layup inside, but the Bearcats pushed the lead to nine before the Retrievers started chipping away.
A quick 9-0 spurt gave UMBC the lead after Dimitrije Spasojevic hit a contested layup. But once again the Bearcats responded, ripping off a 7-0 run to take the lead while holding the Retrievers scoreless for over five minutes. UMBC cut the deficit to three late, but the Bearcats held on for a 75-69 win.
UMBC shot 46% from the field, but Binghamton outrebounded the Retrievers 45-26 and 15-1 on the offensive glass and went 15-for-36 from 3-point range.
The Retrievers next play at Stony Brook on Saturday and Sunday. Both games tip-off at 2 p.m.
Women
Binghamton 65, UMBC 60: The Retrievers (2-4, 2-2 America East) split their two-game series with the Bearcats (1-5, 1-3 AE) after falling on the road Monday afternoon.
Graduate student Juliet Esadah scored 17 points on 8-for-10 shooting from the field to lead UMBC. Senior Janee’a Summers chipped in 16 points, while junior Kasey Gagan followed up her career day with a 13-point outing.
Lyric Swann (Long Reach) and Esadah helped the Retrievers retake the lead, 55-54, in the fourth quarter, but the Bearcats hit their free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
UMBC junior Jada Clowers led all players with 10 rebounds to go along with two blocks and three steals. Freshman Alexia Nelson dished out a career- and game-high seven assists.
Birna Benonysdottir scored a game-high 22 points on 7-for-14 shooting to lead Binghamton.
The Retrievers return home Saturday and Sunday to host defending regular-season America East champion Stony Brook. Both games are scheduled for 1 p.m. tipoffs.
La Salle 75, Coppin State 49: Playing in its first game in just over a month (33 days), the Eagles (0-2) dropped their home opener to La Salle (3-3) on Monday afternoon at PEC Arena.
Aliyah Lawson led Coppin with 15 points to go with three rebounds and three assists and her starting backcourt mate, Alexandria Hamilton, added eight points. Rebecca Wilson and Jalynda Salley pitched in six points apiece while Wilson led all players with ten rebounds in just her second college game.
Roni Richardson chipped in five points with two steals for the Eagles, and Nailah Delinois, Hope Evans and Abby Weiss scored three points each.
Claire Jacobs led all players with 26 points for the Explorers.
Coppin opens MEAC play Saturday and Sunday as Delaware State comes to town for back-to-back 12 p.m. tipoffs.