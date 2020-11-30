UMBC men’s basketball game vs. Delaware on Wednesday postponed due to Blue Hens’ positive COVID-19 tests

The UMBC men’s basketball team’s home game against Delaware on Wednesday at the UMBC Event Center has been postponed because of coronavirus issues within the Blue Hens program.
Delaware suspended all activities Nov. 17 after some of their Tier 1 personnel — players, coaches, staff and managers — tested positive for COVID-19. The school said results were detected during surveillance testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.
Delaware had canceled a trip to the “Bubbleville” at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, for games scheduled on Nov. 27 and 28.
“Our program has been diligently following guidelines and protocols since the summer, with no positive tests until this point. COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise throughout the country, and unfortunately our team has now been affected,” Delaware head coach Martin Ingelsby said. “The health and safety of everyone in our program and the local community remain our top priority. We will continue to follow all safety guidelines and look forward to resuming the preparation for our season when it is deemed safe.”
A make-up date for the game between the Retrievers and Blue Hens has not been announced. UMBC (1-1) is scheduled to welcome Towson (0-3) to the UMBC Event Center on Saturday for a 1 p.m. tip-off.