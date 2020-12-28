UMBC men’s basketball tops Binghamton, 74-67, for seventh straight win

Brandon Horvath had 20 points as the UMBC men’s basketball team won its seventh consecutive game, beating Binghamton, 74-67, on Sunday.
Keondre Kennedy had a career-high 18 points off the bench for Maryland-Baltimore County (7-1, 3-0 America East Conference).
Brenton Mills had 17 points for the Bearcats (0-6, 0-3), who have now lost six games in a row to start the season. Tyler Bertram added 16 points. George Tinsley had 14 points and 12 rebounds.
The teams square off again on Monday afternoon.
Women
UMBC 57, Binghamton 54: The Retrievers (2-3, 2-1 America East) defeated the Bearcats (0-5, 0-3) for the first time since Feb. 1, 2017.
UMBC had strong performances from graduate transfer Juliet Esadah, who recorded her third-straight game with double-digits and her second career double-double (19 points, 12 rebounds). Junior Kasey Gagan reset her career numbers, going 5-for-9 from the field and 4-for-6 from beyond the arc for 16 points.
Junior Jada Clowers was on display in the beginning of the fourth quarter, scoring first before Binghamton came back to tie the game up 41-41 at the 6:44 mark and then went on to take a 45-42 lead. Clowers then converted a three-point play to tie the game up at 45-45 with 5:12 to go. The Bearcats hit a 3-pointer, but Esadah made a layup to put the Retrievers back within one, 48-47, before the media timeout. Out of the break, Patricia Anumgba scored five points to help put the Retrievers up by five, 52-48, with a little over two minutes to play. After Binghamton hit another 3, UMBC was able to take a 55-51 lead after hitting free throws.
The Bearcats would hit one free throw but grab an offensive rebound off a miss and convert the basket to make it a one-point game, 55-54, with 13 seconds on the clock, but Esadah made free throws late and Janee’a Summers blocked a 3-point shot with a second remaining to help seal the victory.
Sophomore Denai Bowman led Binghamton with 18 points and nine rebounds.
The Retrievers will return to face the Bearcats on Monday at 2 p.m. for the series finale.