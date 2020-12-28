UMBC men’s basketball tops Binghamton, 74-67, for seventh straight win

Junior Jada Clowers was on display in the beginning of the fourth quarter, scoring first before Binghamton came back to tie the game up 41-41 at the 6:44 mark and then went on to take a 45-42 lead. Clowers then converted a three-point play to tie the game up at 45-45 with 5:12 to go. The Bearcats hit a 3-pointer, but Esadah made a layup to put the Retrievers back within one, 48-47, before the media timeout. Out of the break, Patricia Anumgba scored five points to help put the Retrievers up by five, 52-48, with a little over two minutes to play. After Binghamton hit another 3, UMBC was able to take a 55-51 lead after hitting free throws.