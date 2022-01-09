After 23-day layoff, buzzer-beating layup sinks UMBC men’s basketball in 66-64 loss to UMass Lowell

Fans of the UMBC men’s basketball program might have assumed Saturday’s game against UMass Lowell was headed for overtime. Ayinde Hikim had other plans.
With the score tied at 64 with 4.9 seconds remaining, the sophomore point guard drove the length of the floor and kissed the ball off the backboard and through the rim just before the buzzer sounded to propel the visiting River Hawks to a 66-64 win against the Retrievers at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Catonsville.
Hikim’s heroics silenced an announced attendance of 923 as officials reviewed video to ensure that his layup beat the final horn. When it did, UMass Lowell escaped with a 9-6 overall record and a 1-2 mark in the America East, while UMBC (5-7, 0-1) was saddled with a five-game losing skid.
“It’s a position I’ve been in before,” Hikim said, referring to a high school game when he went coast-to-coast in 3.9 seconds to make another game-winning basket. “I’m a pretty quick guy. So I got the ball up the court, and he told me to take the best shot possible. I threw it up, and the ball went in.”
“With 4.9 seconds, you can’t let a guy get to the rim like that to finish,” first-year Retrievers coach Jim Ferry said. “You’ve got to give them credit. They did a good job of executing to finish the game, and we did not.”
The setback marked the Retrievers’ second in a row to the River Hawks, who — as the No. 6 seed in last year’s America East Conference tournament — upset top-seeded UMBC, 79-77, on March 6. The memory of that game coupled with Saturday’s heartbreaking finish continued to resonate with senior shooting guard Keondre Kennedy.
“It hurts especially because the last time we played them, it was a really big game, and I really wanted to come in and basically get the win,” said Kennedy, who nailed a turnaround, fall-away jumper to tie the score at 64 with 4.9 seconds left for a game-high 20 points. “I felt like I didn’t do enough as far as me leading and being vocal. I feel like my body was just there. I can’t do that as one of the older guys on the team. I’ll take this one. It’s on me.”
The Retrievers appeared to be in control of the game after senior shooting guard L.J. Owens, an Annapolis resident and Severn School graduate who racked up 17 points, four rebounds and two assists, drained a 3-pointer to give them a 62-57 advantage with 1:21 remaining.
But junior shooting guard Kalil Thomas answered back with a 3-pointer at the 1:05 mark. On the ensuing inbounds play, UMass Lowell set up a full-court press and forced junior small forward Nathan Johnson to throw the ball away.
On the next possession, sophomore power forward Max Brooks dropped in a layup to knot the score at 62-62 with one minute left. Kennedy, who added four rebounds and three assists, was then called for a push in the back while jockeying with graduate student guard Justin Faison for a rebound on UMBC’s side of the floor.
Faison converted two free throws with 31.6 seconds left, setting up the dramatic finish.
Ferry said the Retrievers had a chance to close the game with a more positive outcome.
“We were up five with 1:20,” he said. “You’ve got to win that game, and we didn’t. So you’ve got to give them credit. They executed better than we did to win that basketball game.”
Johnson’s turnover was UMBC’s ninth in the second half and one of its game-high 17 turnovers overall. Meanwhile, the River Hawks gave away the ball just eight times.
“It’s hard to win when you have 17 turnovers on a normal night,” Ferry said. “But to have 17 when you knew the game was going to be really ugly and we needed to try to keep things simple, I thought that really hurt us.”
The Retrievers missed the services of senior point guard Darnell Rogers, who entered the game leading the team in total assists (39) and steals (13) and ranked second in points per game (12.0). Initially listed in the team’s starting lineup, the Baltimore resident was replaced by sophomore and Marist transfer Hakim Byrd and sat on the bench in street clothes for the duration of the game.
Byrd went pointless, missing all three of his shots, and compiled two assists, one rebound and one steal. Ferry said Rogers’ absence was emblematic of a program that had played its first game in 23 days because of coronavirus outbreaks within its own ranks and some of its opponents.
“We got devastated,” he said. “We were down to three players. We did not do a thing for 15 days. Nothing. We were all quarantined. And then we had two days of practice where we were able to go five-on-five. Really one-and-a-half because we were able to go only five minutes. We were very fortunate that we had the bodies we did have. None of these guys are in shape, and we’ve got to get them in shape, and we’ve got to play games, and we’ve got to focus on getting better. So it is what it is. We’re not using that as an excuse. They executed to win down the stretch, and we did not.”
Senior power forward Allin Blunt led UMass Lowell with 16 points, four rebounds and two assists. Senior shooting guard Everette Hammond scored 14 points before leaving with 6:30 left because of an abdominal injury, and Brooks compiled 13 points, nine rebounds and three steals.
UMBC@NJIT
Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Latest College Basketball
Stream: ESPN+