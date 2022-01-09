After 23-day layoff, buzzer-beating layup sinks UMBC men’s basketball in 66-64 loss to UMass Lowell

“We got devastated,” he said. “We were down to three players. We did not do a thing for 15 days. Nothing. We were all quarantined. And then we had two days of practice where we were able to go five-on-five. Really one-and-a-half because we were able to go only five minutes. We were very fortunate that we had the bodies we did have. None of these guys are in shape, and we’ve got to get them in shape, and we’ve got to play games, and we’ve got to focus on getting better. So it is what it is. We’re not using that as an excuse. They executed to win down the stretch, and we did not.”