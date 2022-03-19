Towson women’s basketball falls to Old Dominion, 72-66, in first round of WNIT

Towson women’s basketball fell in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament to visiting Old Dominion, 72-66, on Friday night, ending one of the best seasons in program history.

Sophomore forward Allie Kubek recorded a double-double with 21 points and a career-high 16 rebounds and junior guard Aleah Nelson (McDonogh) added 23 points, six assists and two steals, but it was not enough for the Tigers, who finish with a program-best 24 wins.

Senior guard Iggy Allen led ODU with 25 points, seven rebounds and four steals, while junior forward Brianna Jackson, a transfer from the University of Miami, added a career-high 17 points and eight rebounds and two blocked shots.

After trailing for most of the game, Towson (24-9, 14-3 Colonial Athletic Association) pulled within three in the fourth quarter. Kubek got a rebound and a bucket to start the fourth to cut the Monarchs’ lead to 60-51, and Tarriyonna Gary hit a 3-pointer to make it 60-54.

Kubek added a floater in the paint to cap a 7-0 run that pulled the Tigers within four, 60-56.

ODU missed 11 of 12 shots in a three-minute stretch and Nelson drew a foul and made both free throws to cut the deficit to 61-58. But the Monarchs answered, as Jackson made a hook shot and Allen completed a 3-point play to push the lead back to eight.

Towson missed two 3-point attempts in the final 11 seconds, finishing the game shooting just 4-for-19 from beyond the arc.

Friday’s game was Towson’s first berth in the WNIT since 1969 and the program’s first postseason appearance since 2019, when it advanced to the NCAA Tournament.