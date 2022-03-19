Advertisement
College Basketball

Towson women’s basketball falls to Old Dominion, 72-66, in first round of WNIT

Baltimore Sun

Towson women’s basketball fell in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament to visiting Old Dominion, 72-66, on Friday night, ending one of the best seasons in program history.

Sophomore forward Allie Kubek recorded a double-double with 21 points and a career-high 16 rebounds and junior guard Aleah Nelson (McDonogh) added 23 points, six assists and two steals, but it was not enough for the Tigers, who finish with a program-best 24 wins.

Advertisement

Senior guard Iggy Allen led ODU with 25 points, seven rebounds and four steals, while junior forward Brianna Jackson, a transfer from the University of Miami, added a career-high 17 points and eight rebounds and two blocked shots.

After trailing for most of the game, Towson (24-9, 14-3 Colonial Athletic Association) pulled within three in the fourth quarter. Kubek got a rebound and a bucket to start the fourth to cut the Monarchs’ lead to 60-51, and Tarriyonna Gary hit a 3-pointer to make it 60-54.

Advertisement

Kubek added a floater in the paint to cap a 7-0 run that pulled the Tigers within four, 60-56.

ODU missed 11 of 12 shots in a three-minute stretch and Nelson drew a foul and made both free throws to cut the deficit to 61-58. But the Monarchs answered, as Jackson made a hook shot and Allen completed a 3-point play to push the lead back to eight.

Towson missed two 3-point attempts in the final 11 seconds, finishing the game shooting just 4-for-19 from beyond the arc.

Friday’s game was Towson’s first berth in the WNIT since 1969 and the program’s first postseason appearance since 2019, when it advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

Advertisement