Towson women’s basketball in driver’s seat for second place in CAA after 76-67 win over Stony Brook

The Towson women’s basketball team put itself in an advantageous position in the race for second place in the Colonial Athletic Association standings.

The Tigers earned double-digit production from four starters to hold off visiting Stony Brook, 76-67, on Thursday night before an announced 624 at SECU Arena.

Towson’s victory combined with North Carolina A&T’s 79-75 overtime loss at Delaware earlier in the day moved the Tigers (18-10, 12-5 CAA) into a tie for second place in the conference. They are tied with Northeastern (17-11, 12-5), which routed the College of Charleston, 73-57, on Thursday night.

With one game left in the regular season before next week’s CAA Tournament at SECU Arena, Towson only needs to defeat Elon (8-19, 4-12) at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. to clinch the No. 2 seed in the bracket. The team owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Northeastern courtesy of a 73-67 win Jan. 27.

Such a scenario seemed unlikely after an offseason in which coach Diane Richardson — who guided the 2018-19 squad to the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance — left for Temple and five players subsequently transferred.

Laura Harper was hired from Coppin State, where she led the Eagles to their first winning season since 2013-14 and was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. She relied on a roster built on several returners such as redshirt junior shooting guard Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, sophomore power forward Quinzia Fulmore and graduate student shooting guard Skye Williams and newcomers like sophomore point guard Patricia Anugmba, a CCBC Essex transfer, and freshman shooting guard India Johnston.

Four of those players proved crucial in Thursday night’s win. Kornegay-Lucas scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the second half and added 12 rebounds, five steals and five assists. Anugmba scored 11 of her 20 points in the first half.

Williams amassed 16 points and five rebounds, and Fulmore racked up 13 points and eight rebounds.

For the Seawolves, junior shooting guard Shamarla King scored 19 of her 23 points in the second half and grabbed seven rebounds. Graduate student shooting guard Daishai Almond compiled 14 points, five rebounds and three assists and graduate student shooting guard Anastasia Warren scored eight of her 12 points in the first half.

But their contributions weren’t enough to help Stony Brook (17-11, 11-6) avoid its second loss in a row and a drop to a tie for fourth place in the conference.

This story will be updated.

Regular-season finale

Elon at Towson

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Stream: flosports.tv