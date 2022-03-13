Towson women’s basketball falls to Delaware, 56-55, in CAA tournament semifinals on last-second free throws

Tyi Skinner hit two free throws with four-tenths of a second left to lift Delaware women’s basketball over Towson, 56-55, in the Colonial Athletic Association semifinals in Philadelphia on Saturday.
The Tigers (24-7) trailed for most of the game but threatened to make another fourth-quarter comeback. After beating Northwestern, 58-49, behind a 23-4 run in Friday’s quarterfinal, the Tigers outscored the Blue Hens 17-14 in the final period.
Tarriyonna Gary hit a 3-pointer to give Towson a 55-54 lead with 11 seconds left, but she was whistled for a loose-ball foul while trying to secure a rebound just before time expired after a missed layup by Ty Battle. The officials reviewed the play and determined the foul occurred before the final buzzer sounded.
“I’m very, very disappointed,” Towson coach Diane Richardson told reporters after the game. “They made that call ... I thought my team was the better team. I thought we had won the game. But I never got to see the replay. So I don’t know what happened.
“But the ticks had gone off the clock and we were celebrating and then, all of a sudden, to come back and say ‘We had a whistle.’ I’m really surprised. I’m not going to bash anybody because that’s just not my nature. But I’m disappointed.”
Gary and Kylie Kornegay-Lucas each finished with 15 points for the Tigers, who won the CAA tournament title in 2019.
Jasmine Dickey (Catonsville), who ranks third nationally with 25.1 points per game, had a game-high 22 points for Delaware (23-7), which advances to face Drexel (26-4) in Sunday’s championship at 1 p.m. The Blue Hens are seeking their fifth NCAA tournament appearance and first since 2013.