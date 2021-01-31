Towson men’s basketball falls to William & Mary in final seconds, 75-74, as losing streak grows to five

“He made a couple of big shots in the last couple of minutes,” Skerry said. “He’s our best one-on-one guy. We honestly ran a flat ball screen play that we have. One thing that probably hurt us a little bit is that they fouled three times when we tried to get the ball in. They still had one to give. I need to see the tape. I don’t know if there was a push or not. It happens. It happened so fast. It’s right if the ball goes in, if not they’ve got to pack it in there and force us to shoot.”