Towson men’s basketball falls to Wake Forest, 74-64, in program’s first NIT appearance

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dallas Walton scored 17 points as Wake Forest men’s basketball defeated visiting Towson, 74-64, in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday night.
Damari Monsanto had 14 points and Isaiah Mucius added 12 for No. 2 seed Wake Forest (24-9), which secured its first postseason win since the first round of the 2010 NCAA Tournament.
Charles Thompson had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers (25-9), who earned the automatic berth into the 32-team NIT as the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season co-champion and top seed in the conference tournament, where they fell to No. 5 seed and eventual champion Delaware, 69-56, in the semifinals. The Tigers tied a program Division I-record with 25 victories this season, going 15-3 in conference play.
Jason Gibson and Nicolas Timberlake each had 12 points for Towson, which last played in the postseason after the 2015-16 season in the Vegas 16 Tournament.
This story may be updated.