Towson men’s basketball falls to Wake Forest, 74-64, in program’s first NIT appearance

Charles Thompson had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers (25-9), who earned the automatic berth into the 32-team NIT as the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season co-champion and top seed in the conference tournament, where they fell to No. 5 seed and eventual champion Delaware, 69-56, in the semifinals. The Tigers tied a program Division I-record with 25 victories this season, going 15-3 in conference play.