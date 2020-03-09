Towson men’s basketball falls to Northeastern, 72-62, in CAA quarterfinals

Max Boursiquot scored 16 points in a balanced attack and, one week after closing the regular season with a three-point loss to Towson, Northeastern bounced the third-seeded Tigers from the Colonial Athletic Association tournament, 72-62, on Sunday night at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.
Boursiquot scored three straight layups as the sixth-seeded Huskies set the tone early, building a 10-point lead by halftime.
Northeastern was in control much of the way and built a 47-31 lead on a Guilien Smith layup with 14:42 remaining. Trailing by 12 with under 12 minutes to play, Towson went on a 10-2 run to trim the deficit to four with 8:21 to go.
The Tigers, who shot 56.5% from the floor in the second half, stayed within striking deficit down the stretch, but a Bolden Brace reverse layup put Northeastern up 64-57 with 1:42 to go. The Huskies never let Towson any closer than that the rest of the way.
On Monday, the Huskies (16-15), who advanced to the semifinals for the seventh time in the past eight years, will meet another underdog in seventh-seed Elon, which defeated No. 2 seed William & Mary. It’s the first time since 1993 that the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds have reached the semifinals.
Bolden Brace added 15 points and eight rebounds, Shaquille Walters 14 points and Tyson Walker 13 points, four assists and three steals for Northeastern.
Towson (19-13) was led by 21 points from Brian Fobbs, the only player to reach double figures. Dennis Tunstall and Nakye Sanders added nine points each. The Tigers’ second-leading scorer, Allen Betrand (14.0 points per game), scored only two on 1-for-7 shooting, 0-for-4 from behind the 3-point arc.
Towson committed 15 turnovers which Northeastern turned into 20 points.