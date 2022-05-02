Towson men’s basketball lands reigning Division II Player of the Year Sekou Sylla

Sekou Sylla, the 2022 Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Ron Lenz National Player of the Year, will join the Towson University men’s basketball team starting in the 2022-23 season, the program announced Monday.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Sylla led Nova Southeastern to the program’s first Sunshine State Conference tournament title during the 2021-22 season, shooting 57.8% from the field while averaging 22.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. He earned several awards, including D2CCA South Region Player of the Year, SSC Player of the Year and SSC Newcomer of the Year. Nova Southeastern went 31-1 and 20-0 in conference play, reaching the NCAA Division II Tournament Elite Eight.

“Sekou is a versatile and talented player who will immediately impact our squad,” Towson coach Pat Skerry said. “He is productive in many areas, as his resume shows, and he is a good teammate who knows how to win. He played for an excellent Nova Southeastern team under Coach [Jim] Crutchfield as they won their first 31 games. I know he is excited to get working with us to improve and expand his game. He also has that Brooklyn toughness and edge that will fit in great with his Towson teammates.”

Sylla previously spent two years at the College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York, earning All-Northeast-10 second-team honors during the 2019-20 season after averaging 21.9 points and 11.6 rebounds. He was selected to the Northeast-10 All-Rookie Team the previous season after averaging 12.1 points and 7.3 rebounds a game as a freshman.

In three years of college basketball, Sylla has 1,659 points, 855 rebounds and 105 steals.

The Brooklyn, New York, native led South Shore High School to a New York State 2A title game, plus a Public Schools Athletic League New York City Championship, earning second-team All-State recognition.

Towson earned its winningest Division I season and first Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title in 2021-22, finishing 25-9 overall and 15-3 in the league to secure its first trip to the National Invitation Tournament.