Towson men’s basketball to face Wake Forest in school’s first National Invitation Tournament appearance

The Towson University men’s basketball team is headed to the National Invitation Tournament for the first time in school history.
Towson will travel to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for a first-round matchup with host and No. 2 seed Wake Forest on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Wake Forest finished with a 23-9 overall record, going 13-7 in the Atlantic Coast Conference behind ACC Player of the Year Alondes Williams and ACC Coach of the Year Steve Forbes.
The Demon Deacons enter with one of the strongest resumes of any team that wasn’t invited to the NCAA Tournament. Since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, Wake Forest is the first ACC team with a .650 or higher winning percentage in conference play left out.
Towson earned the automatic berth into the 32-team NIT as the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season co-champion and top seed in the conference tournament, where they fell to No. 5 seed and eventual champion Delaware, 69-56, in the semifinals. The Tigers tied a program Division I-record with 25 victories this season, standing 25-8 overall and 15-3 in CAA play.
Redshirt junior guard Nicolas Timberlake leads Towson with 14.5 points per game, while senior swingman Cam Holden ranks second in scoring (13.8 points) and first in rebounding (8.1). The Tigers allow just 63.8 points per game, 36th in Division I, and sit 77th nationally in KenPom’s efficiency rankings.
Towson last played in the postseason after the 2015-16 season in the Vegas 16 Tournament.
The first three rounds of the NIT will be played at campus sites, hosted by the higher seed in each game. The NIT semifinals and title game will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 29 and 31.