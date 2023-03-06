Towson men’s basketball gets revenge, thumps defending CAA Tournament champion Delaware, 86-60, in quarterfinals

WASHINGTON — For his 2023 debut in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament, Pat Skerry broke out a mustard-colored sport coat like those worn by Pro Football Hall of Famers, and his Towson men’s basketball team responded in kind.

The No. 3 seed Tigers scored 21 of the game’s first 23 points to waltz to an 86-60 throttling of No. 6 seed Delaware in a tournament quarterfinal before an announced 2,089 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena.

Towson’s “Big Three” of graduate student shooting guard Nicolas Timberlake, senior power forward Charles Thompson and redshirt senior small forward Cam Holden paved the way. Timberlake, an All-CAA first-team selection, racked up a game-high 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Thompson, a second-team choice and an All-Defensive Team member, compiled 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks, and Holden, another second-team pick, amassed 14 points, five rebounds and six assists. They also got some help from graduate student small forward Sekou Sylla, who chipped in 16 points and three rebounds off the bench.

The victory was Towson’s fourth in its past five games and sets up a semifinal meeting with No. 2 seed College of Charleston (29-3) for Monday at 8:30 p.m. The Cougars cruised to a 74-52 romp over No. 10 seed Stony Brook (10-22) in an earlier quarterfinal.

Towson’s Charles Thompson shoots during a Colonial Athletic Association Tournament semifinal game against Delaware at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington on March 7, 2022. Thompson compiled 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks as the No. 3 seed Tigers knocked off the No. 6 seed Blue Hens. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Towson (21-11) avenged a 69-56 loss to the Blue Hens in last winter’s semifinals. At that time, the co-champion of the CAA’s regular-season title was unceremoniously ousted by a Delaware squad that had been the No. 5 seed.

The Tigers improved to 10-20 in the tournament since joining the conference for the 2001-02 season and 5-7 in the quarterfinal round.

Meanwhile, the Blue Hens (17-16) became the second reigning tournament champion in as many seasons to fall in the quarterfinals. Drexel, the 2021 champion, was ousted by Delaware, 66-56, last winter.

The Blue Hens, who had won four consecutive games before Sunday night’s setback, might have been beset by fatigue. They were forced to go to overtime before edging No. 11 seed Northeastern, 77-74, in the last game of the first round on Saturday night.

Delaware missed its first five shots of the game, going 3:33 without a point until redshirt junior point guard Jameer Nelson Jr. made a tough driving layup over Thompson. But then the offense went dormant for another 4:32.

Towson took advantage, ripping off 14 straight points in a 3:59 stretch. Sylla fueled the run with six points, and Timberlake added five.

The Blue Hens missed their first seven attempts from 3-point range before freshman shooting guard Cavan Reilly drained one from the left corner at the 9:45 mark, and that ignited a 5-0 spurt to make the score 25-10. But the Tigers clapped back with 10 consecutive points for a 37-10 advantage with five minutes left in the first half.

Towson enjoyed a 44-20 lead at halftime, and the numbers at intermission weighed heavily in its favor. The team shot 66.7% (18 of 27), outrebounded Delaware 22-10, and held significant margins in points in the paint (22-12), bench points (14-3) and second-chance points (7-0).

Delaware did not get closer than 24 points in the second half against the Tigers, who built their largest lead of the game at 58-25 with 16:29 left.

With a seemingly insurmountable lead, Skerry pulled his “Big Three” in the second half. He took out Holden with 7:42 remaining, Timberlake with 5:37 left and Thompson with 4:49 remaining.

Nelson, who finished the regular season leading the CAA in scoring at 20.5 points per game and steals at 2.5 per game, needed 19 shots to finish with a team-high 16 points and five assists. Senior shooting guard Christian Ray contributed 13 points and seven rebounds, but no other Blue Hen scored more than six points.

This story will be updated.

CAA Tournament semifinals

No. 3 seed Towson vs. No. 6 College of Charleston

Monday, 8:30 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network