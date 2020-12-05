Towson men’s basketball suspends season after positive coronavirus test

The Towson men’s basketball program put its season on hold Saturday afternoon after an unidentified player tested positive for the coronavirus.
The team announced that the positive test for COVID-19 occurred Friday morning and then was confirmed by a polymerase chain reaction test Saturday.
The Tigers said they have postponed three upcoming games, all at SECU Arena: George Washington on Monday, La Salle on Dec. 16, and Morgan State on Dec. 19. They said they are working to find new dates for those games.
Their next game is Dec. 22 at George Mason.
The team had already been forced to pull out of three games this week. A positive test by a member of the program caused the cancellation of Tuesday’s game at Maryland and then a postponement of Thursday’s home opener against Coppin State. Saturday’s game at UMBC was also postponed.