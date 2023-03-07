Towson men’s basketball bows out of CAA Tournament semifinals again, falling to College of Charleston, 77-72

WASHINGTON — The heartache continues for the Towson men’s basketball program.

Seeking their first appearance in a conference tournament final in more than three decades, the No. 3 seed Tigers instead were turned back in the second half by No. 2 seed College of Charleston, which held on for a 77-72 victory in a Colonial Athletic Association Tournament semifinal Monday night before an announced 2,002 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena.

Advertisement

Sophomore shooting guard Reyne Smith scored 15 of his game-high 20 points in the second half, and sophomore power forward Ante Brzovic scored 15 of his 19 points in the opening frame to drive the Cougars (30-3) to their ninth consecutive win and third in five tournament semifinals in the past seven years.

College of Charleston, which overtook Houston for the most victories among Division I teams this season, will vie for its first CAA Tournament championship since 2018 when it clashes with No. 4 seed UNC Wilmington (24-9) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Seahawks rallied from a 12-point deficit in the first half and then outlasted No. 1 seed Hofstra (24-9) in overtime to prevail, 79-73, in an earlier semifinal.

Advertisement

Towson's Charles Thompson, center left, wraps up College of Charleston's Ben Burnham during Monday's CAA Tournament semifinal game in Washington. (Rafael Suanes/Rafael Suanes/CAA)

Redshirt senior small forward Cam Holden scored a team-best 21 points and added six rebounds and four assists for Towson (21-12), but the program dropped to 0-5 in the semifinal round. The team slipped to 10-21 in the tournament since joining the league for the 2001-02 season and 2-4 all-time as a No. 3 seed.

The Tigers, who were upset in last year’s semifinal by eventual champion Delaware, were denied their first appearance in a conference tournament final since March 9, 1992, when that squad defeated Hofstra, 69-61, to capture the East Coast Conference Tournament crown. But that team did not appear in the NCAA Tournament because the conference tournament did not award an automatic qualifier to its champion.

Towson has not earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament since 1991 when that squad lost to Ohio State, 97-86, in the opening round.

The outlook appeared encouraging for the Tigers when they took a 38-33 lead into halftime. But the Cougars opened the second half with a 19-5 run, capped by 13 consecutive points from Smith, who drained three 3-pointers, a jumper and a reverse layup. Smith’s efforts earned the College of Charleston a 52-43 advantage with 13:28 remaining.

The Cougars eventually enjoyed their largest lead of the game at 60-47 with 11:20 left after graduate student shooting guard Dalton Bolon made a layup.

Towson made a game of it late, however. Down 66-57 with 5:16 to go, graduate student shooting guard Nicolas Timberlake made two straight 3-pointers and Holden added a layup to cut Towson’s deficit to one. Layups by Nygal Russell and Timberlake put Towson in front, 69-67, with 2:13 left, but eight consecutive free throws by the Cougars, including six straight from graduate student shooting guard Ryan Larson, helped put the game out of reach in the final minute.

The College of Charleston got 12 points each from Bolon and Larson and nine rebounds from Brzovic.

Towson men’s basketball gets revenge, thumps defending CAA Tournament champion Delaware, 86-60, in quarterfinals https://t.co/flEHQHY87f — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) March 6, 2023

In addition to Holden, Timberlake compiled 17 points and six rebounds. Senior power forward Charles Thompson collected six points and 10 rebounds before fouling out with 9:42 remaining.

Advertisement

The College of Charleston completed the rare three-game sweep of a single opponent. The Cougars outlasted Towson, 76-74, in overtime on New Year’s Eve and then rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half to complete an 83-75 comeback victory on Feb. 23.

Maybe because of the rarity of a three-game series in the same season, there seemed to be no love lost between the two sides. Just 2:20 into the first half, officials stopped the game and issued warnings to Tigers coach Pat Skerry and Bolon for jawing at each other.

That in turn infuriated Cougars coach Pat Kelsey, who strode to the mid-court line and started barking at Skerry, who gestured quizzically in Kelsey’s direction. Holden had to be restrained by teammates, and officials then assessed both coaches with technical fouls.

Midway through the second half, Brzovic was tagged with a technical foul after he and Towson freshman shooting guard Christian May tangled for a rebound and exchanged a few words. Then with 10:59 remaining, Thompson was saddled with an intentional foul when he wrapped up graduate student shooting guard Jaylon Scott in a bear hug to prevent a fastbreak.

As for the game, the first half was a tight affair. The College of Charleston’s biggest lead of the opening frame was four points on two occasions, while the Tigers owned a five-point advantage four times, including at 38-33 at halftime.

This story will be updated.