Nicolas Timberlake lifts No. 1 seed Towson men’s basketball to 68-61 win against No. 9 seed Northeastern in CAA tournament quarterfinal

WASHINGTON — Moments after the top-seeded Towson men’s basketball team wrapped up a 68-61 victory over No. 9 seed Northeastern Sunday afternoon in a Colonial Athletic Association tournament quarterfinal Sunday afternoon, a Tigers fan repeated enthusiastically, “The monkey is gone!”
Indeed, Towson ended a string of four consecutive early exits from the conference tournament as Nicolas Timberlake, an All-CAA first-team shooting guard, scored 23 of his game-high 25 points in the second half before an announced 1,811 at the Entertainment and Sports Arena to propel the program to its first conference tournament semifinal since 2017.
But there was a price. Charles Thompson, an All-CAA third-team power forward, injured his right ankle midway through the first half and did not return after halftime.
Without Thompson, who entered the game averaging 10.9 points and 6.8 rebounds, Towson liberally rotated junior Chase Paar (Glenelg Country), graduate student Juwan Gray and sophomore Chris Biekeu. The trio combined for eight points and three rebounds in the second half, including a layup by Paar, a Mount Airy resident, that gave the Tigers a 60-57 lead with 90 seconds left.
After the game, coach Pat Skerry could not say whether Thompson, who worked out on a stationary bike behind the bench before leaving for the locker room for the rest of the game, would be available for Monday’s semifinal against either No. 4 seed Drexel (15-13) or No. 5 seed Delaware (19-12) at 6 p.m.
“These two guys are pretty tough,” Skerry said, motioning to Timberlake and senior small forward Cam Holden, another All-CAA first-team selection, on either side of him during his postgame conference, “but Charles is a whole different level of toughness. So for him not to be able to finish is a concern. I thought Chase Paar stepped up for us, and Chris and Juwan Gray, I plugged them into the five. If you can’t go, someone else has got to be ready. We’ve had to deal with that during the course of the season. But if there’s a way, Charles will go. He’s as tough as they come.”
Without Thompson, Timberlake filled the void. He scored Towson’s first six points of the second half to help the team turn a 28-27 halftime deficit into a 35-30 lead with 18:07 remaining. After taking just one shot in the first 20 minutes, he erupted for 6-of-9 shooting, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range, in the second half.
Timberlake downplayed his heroics and spread credit to his teammates.
“They helped me out a lot,” he said. “I don’t dribble a lot. So just to get open and help them find me. If I’m open, I’m shooting it.”
Skerry revealed that getting Timberlake more involved in the offense was a subject of discussion at halftime.
“The thing we talked about at halftime is, we only got Nick one shot in the first half, and I thought the guys did a really good job of finding him in the second half, especially Cam and [graduate student point guard] Terry [Nolan Jr.]. And when they found him, he delivered. That’s what really good players do in those situations.”
Huskies coach Bill Coen said Timberlake’s proficiency behind the 3-point line sparked Towson.
“He’s a guy you’ve got to try to prevent him from seeing the ball from going in,” he said. “Once it goes in, then he starts heating up. In the first half, I thought we limited his looks. He didn’t get many quality looks. He got free in the second half. … Then he got his rhythm a little bit. And I think Cam Holden found him on a great cross-court pass. So he had a couple opportunities there, and he made some big shots and gave them the separation they needed.”
Holden amassed 18 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Nolan chipped in 11 points, two rebounds and two steals off the bench. The Tigers needed those performances to overshadow a lethargic start in which they went without a point for 4:03 and trailed, 18-8, with 7:56 left in the first half.
A 17-6 run over the next 4:38 gave them their first lead since 4-2 at the 14:20 mark, and Timberlake admitted that the team needed some time to adjust to a new venue.
“Mixture of excitement and nerves, I guess,” he said. “But once that first half ended, we calmed down in the locker room and came out firing in the second half and didn’t look back.”
Northeastern had four different players reach double digits in points, a group led by redshirt junior power forward Chris Doherty’s 13 points and eight rebounds. But Doherty, who scored 24 of his career-high 26 points in the second half of the Huskies’ 68-63 overtime win against No. 8 seed William & Mary Saturday night, fouled out with 64 seconds left and was unavailable as the team faced a 62-57 hole.
“If I go out, I trust the guys,” he said. “It was an unfortunate foul. I should’ve got back, but it happens. It’s basketball. We still competed after that, and we were still in a position to win. A couple of loose balls, a few shots go our way, and maybe it’s a different outcome.”
Coen, who had guided Northeastern to four consecutive tournament semifinals, said Towson has the look of a potential champion.
“I think you’ve got to give Pat credit in that he assembled a really great team,” he said. “Sometimes it’s hard to get everybody on the same page, but he did an unbelievable job of getting those guys unified and playing hard and playing together. And as always, they’re going to play tough. So it’s no surprise to me.”
CAA TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS
TOWSON VS. DREXEL/DELAWARE
at Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington
Monday, 6 p.m.
TV: CBS Network