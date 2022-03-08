Towson men’s basketball’s run ends with 69-56 loss to Delaware in CAA tournament semifinals: ‘This is a tough one’

WASHINGTON — The Towson men’s basketball program’s first appearance in a conference tournament final in three decades will have to wait another year.
Armed with arguably their most prolific roster in recent memory, the top-seeded Tigers could not turn promise into reality and were bounced from the semifinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament by No. 5 seed Delaware, which forged a 69-56 victory Monday night before an announced 1,707 at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington.
The loss prevented Towson (25-8) from playing in its first conference title game since 1992 when that squad defeated Hofstra to capture the East Coast Conference tournament championship, which at the time did not include an automatic qualifier to the NCAA postseason. The program’s last appearance in the NCAA tournament was 1991 when that team lost to Ohio State, 97-86, on March 15 in the opening round.
By virtue of being the No. 1 seed in the CAA postseason, the Tigers earned an automatic berth in the NIT. That was pretty much the only solace for junior point guard Jason Gibson and his teammates.
“This is a tough one,” said Gibson, a Severna Park resident. “We’re all taking it pretty tough. But it is nice that we do have more basketball we can play. I love my guys, and we’re going to keep going.”
Towson was attempting the rare trifecta of beating the same team three times in a single season. But after scoring a combined 138 points on 44.3% shooting, including 30.8% from 3-point range, the offense could not find its rhythm when it needed it most.
The Tigers shot just 31% from the floor (18-of-58) and 17.4% from deep (4-of-23). Their second-half efficiency was particularly haunting as they shot 28.6% (10-of-35), including 8.3% (1-of-12) from behind the 3-point line.
“It’s hard to beat a good team and shoot 4-for-23 from the perimeter,” coach Pat Skerry said. “We’d have to have an unbelievable defensive effort. I thought the effort was good. We just couldn’t stop them enough. You’d have to really hammer them on the boards, and that didn’t happen. It hurts.”
Skerry said the offense leaned heavily on its outside shooting due to junior power forward Charles Thompson’s sprained right ankle that sidelined him for the entire second half of Sunday’s 68-61 quarterfinal win against No. 9 seed Northeastern.
Thompson made his 33rd start of the season and finished with 13 points and six rebounds. But Skerry said both Thompson and senior small forward Cam Holden (11 points and seven rebounds) did not participate in Monday morning’s walkthrough and were considered game-time decisions until the start of the game.
“We were really on the 3-point shot a little bit more than normal with Charlie rolling the ankle,” Skerry said. “I thought his effort was valiant. We just couldn’t really throw it into him like we normally do. They have good length. I thought they were engaged pretty good. They were going under a lot of ball screens, which we thought. So we tried to switch some of our stagger screens. We got a lot of 3s up, and we’ve been comfortable taking a lot. We made runs. We just never got over the proverbial hump.”
Trailing since the 14:57 mark of the first half, Towson’s best opportunity to overtake the Blue Hens occurred twice early in the second half when it had shaved the deficit down to 39-37 with 15:41 left and 41-39 with 14:13 remaining. But Delaware relied on its defense and timely baskets to keep the Tigers at bay, and coach Martin Ingelsby credited veterans like redshirt senior shooting guards Kevin Anderson (17 points and four assists) and Ryan Allen (six points and four assists) and redshirt junior power forward Dylan Painter (12 points and five rebounds) for settling down their teammates.
“It was one of those ones where I went back to the huddle and I didn’t have to say a whole lot,” Ingelsby said. “These guys were talking to each other. Ryan and [redshirt freshman small forward] Jyare [Davis] and they were saying the things I wanted to say to them. I think that gives me great confidence in their ability to stay poised in those moments.”
Ingelsby said his team learned a lot from their regular season-ending 69-57 loss to Towson when they surrendered a nine-point lead in the second half and allowed the Tigers to outscore them, 42-19, in that period.
“In the two games we played against them, we were very careless with the basketball,” he said referring to 29 combined turnovers. “We got multiple ball-handling guards with Allen and [junior point guard Jameer] Nelson [Jr.], Kev, but we did a great job of taking care. We only turned it over 11 times. We’ve hurt ourselves and maybe beaten ourselves before by giving up some opportunities because they are so good in transition.”
Skerry said he will give the players a few days off to recover from the setback and regain their focus for a run in the NIT. He emphasized that the program has much to be proud of after setting a school record for most NCAA Division I victories in one season (25) and tying the mark for the best campaign in its Division I era (the 2013-14 team went 25-11).
“I’m sure the guys are disappointed, and then we’ll reset,” he said. “I don’t believe our program has ever played in the NIT. There will be a selection show, and we’ll try to regroup and make a run at it. Hopefully, we’ll get a big-name school on TV and see what we can do.”