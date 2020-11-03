Towson men’s basketball to open 2020-21 season in ‘Bubbleville’ at Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut

“I like our team, but you don’t have a good feel,” he said. “Without scrimmages and bringing refs in, it’s a little bit different. … I think what magnifies it for me is that the guys will be pretty excited. Guys will play hard and be excited to play, but you’re not kind of wading into it. Bonaventure and Rhode Island are two teams that can win the Atlantic 10, and Stephen F. Austin won 28 games last year, and they won at Duke. So you’re going to find out where you’re at.”