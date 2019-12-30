Minutes after watching his Towson men’s basketball team limp to a 61-45 loss to Northeastern on Saturday in a Colonial Athletic Association opener for both sides, coach Pat Skerry called Monday’s game against Hofstra “a must-win game.”
“You can term it pressure or whatever you want, but we’ve got to figure out how to respond and play better on Monday,” he said.
Skerry’s sentiment seemed to sink in with his players, but the effort wasn’t enough as the Tigers were humbled for the second time in three days in a 75-67 loss to visiting Hofstra before an announced 1,225 at SECU Arena in Towson on Monday afternoon.
Senior guard Desure Buie led all scorers with a career- and game-high 38 points, grabbed six rebounds and had a game-best five assists to power the Pride (11-4, 2-0 CAA).
The setback dropped Towson to 6-8 and 0-2 to begin CAA play, the third time in the past four seasons that they have opened the conference portion of their schedule with back-to-back losses. It marked the first time that the program had opened league play with two losses at home since the 2011-12 squad finished that season with a 1-17 mark in the CAA.
“I thought our effort was good,” said Skerry, whose team has lost three of its past four games. “We’ve got some guys that I believe are good players not playing very good right now. I think it’s pretty obvious. It’s not that they don’t want to play better, and I think they will. I think the challenge for me and our staff is to figure out what type of changes we have to make in order to tweak what we’re doing and does that get them going. One guy beat us.
"Hofstra’s good, but I’m looking at some of our numbers from a couple of our guys, and it’s like, oof. I think we’re better than that. But we just dropped two at home, and we didn’t get great production from a couple guys that we consider good players.”
For the second consecutive game, senior shooting guard Brian Fobbs and redshirt senior forward Dennis Tunstall were non-factors. Tunstall followed up a two-point, four-rebound showing on Saturday with a three-point, three-rebound outing Monday.
Entering the game averaging 16.0 points per game, Fobbs, the team’s leading scorer, did not score his first points until he sank a pair of free throws with 3:51 left in the first half. He shot just 2-for-8 and finished with six points, only one more than his total number of personal fouls after he fouled out with 7.8 seconds remaining.
“The elephant in the room is, we’ve got to get Brian playing better,” Skerry said of Fobbs, who has scored 15 points on 5-for-16 shooting (including 1-for-6 from 3-point range), posted one assist and turned the ball over six times in two CAA games. “He works. I thought he had pretty good looks. I thought his decisions were good early in the game.”
The demoralizing part of Monday’s game is that Towson actually enjoyed an eight-point lead at halftime and extended it to a 12-point cushion when redshirt senior forward Nakiye Sanders (10 points and five rebounds) hit a layup and sophomore shooting guard Allen Betrand (a team-high 17 points and three rebounds) converted a finger roll just 38 seconds into the second half for a 40-28 advantage.
But the Pride outscored the Tigers 47-27 the rest of the way, shooting a torrid 57.1% from the field (16-for-28) and 41.7% from beyond the arc (5-for-12).
Meanwhile, Towson suffered through a scoring drought of 3:59 and converted just 22.2% of its 3-point attempts (2-for-9) in the second half after going 40.0% from deep (4-for-10) in the first 20 minutes.
Skerry, who was pleased to see his players commit only 11 turnovers against a Hofstra squad that had induced opponents to averaging 14.6 giveaways per game, didn’t fault the shot selection, just the execution.
“We got shots,” he said. “I can think of Brian on a couple of wide-open, rhythm 3s. If you told me he was going to get those, I’d feel pretty good about that. A couple layups we missed, but I was worried about taking care of the ball against them, and I thought we did a good job with that.”
With upcoming games at Charleston (7-6, 1-0) on Thursday and Elon (4-9, 0-0) on Saturday, the Tigers won’t get much sympathy from their conference foes.
“It’s critical,” Skerry said of the next two games. “You treat every game like the Super Bowl and then try to reset and hopefully measure in performance that we’re getting better. Charleston’s really good. It’s the best environment in the league to go down to. It’s going to be packed. The expectation is that we’ll have a good game plan together and guys will strap up, and we’ll compete at a high level. But I don’t fault our guys’ effort. We’ve got to play better at key junctions.”
Towson@Charleston
Thursday, 7 p.m.
Video: Flohoops.com