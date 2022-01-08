Towson women’s basketball feeds off Anissa ‘Peanut’ Rivera to beat Elon, 66-54, for 7th straight win

At 6 feet 1, Anissa Rivera goes by the seemingly ironic nickname of “Peanut.”
The junior forward loomed large as she scored a season-high 23 points to power the Towson women’s basketball team to a 66-54 victory over visiting Elon on Friday night in the Colonial Athletic Association opener for both sides before an announced 365 at SECU Arena.
The Tigers (10-1, 1-0 CAA) also got 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals from sophomore forward Allie Kubek and 12 points, two assists and two steals from junior point guard Aleah Nelson (McDonogh) to extend their winning streak to seven games. Towson, which is ranked No. 18 in the latest Mid Majors Top 25 poll by CollegeInsider.com, have not dropped a game since losing at North Carolina State, 100-52, on Nov. 15.
Rivera, a transfer from North Carolina Central spending her first season at Towson, was especially critical in the third quarter when she scored 18 of the team’s 26 points on a variety of layups, step-back jumpers and 3-pointers. She went 6-for-9 from the field, 2-for-3 from 3-point range and 4-for-6 from the free-throw.
“I felt like my team needed some oomph,” said Rivera, who had scored 22 points in a 96-52 romp over Howard on Nov. 27. “So I guess I was the one to do that for them this game. It’s different every game. Sometimes it’s somebody else in the third quarter. So I just felt like they needed me. So I did what I had to do.”
Rivera said her “Peanut” nickname comes from her mother.
“I wasn’t 6-1 all the time,” she said with a smile. “I was real small when I was born. … I like it. Everybody knows me as that. Nobody really knows my real name. So I just stick with ‘Peanut.’”
Rivera scored nine straight points over a 1:57 span of the third quarter and 14 of 16 points during a 3:11 stretch. Her momentum was evident to her teammates, redshirt sophomore guard Kylie Kornegay-Lucas said.
“I just knew she was going off,” she said. “I didn’t know how many points she had, but I knew she was definitely doing her thing out there.”
Coach Diane Richardson said Rivera reminds her of Jonquel Jones, the Clemson and Connecticut Sun star whom Richardson coached at Riverdale Baptist High School in Upper Marlboro and served as her legal guardian.
“She’s a three-level scorer,” Richardson said of Rivera. “She’s confident with the step-back jumper, the pull-up threes in transition. So we’re pleased that she’s comfortable in doing that.”
Rivera’s heroics proved pivotal. With Towson nursing a 26-21 lead at halftime, the Phoenix (8-3, 0-1) scored the first 10 points of the third quarter with sophomore forward Ajia James posting the last five points.
The Tigers were coming off a 27-day layoff caused by coronavirus outbreaks within their program and their opponents. The rust seemed apparent to Richardson as their 26 first-half points marked their second-lowest output in the first 20 minutes of a game this season.
“We started out slow,” she said. “We’ve been working hard in practice, but you never know until you hear the whistle and you’re playing another team. So I think there was rust in the beginning, but they enjoyed playing the game, and they were looking to do that. We saw that as the game progressed, they started to get loose.”
While the offense labored, the defense set the tone. Towson forced Elon in the first half into committing 13 turnovers, including eight steals. The Phoenix finished with 23 giveaways, including 15 swipes by the Tigers. That marked the most steals in a game by Towson since Jan. 24, 2021, when it had 15 in a 92-64 thumping of Hofstra.
Kornegay-Lucas, a Virginia transfer, sparked the defense with three steals and three blocks in addition to racking up seven points, three rebounds and three assists.
“On the offensive side, I was struggling,” she said. “So I really wanted to pick it up on the defensive end. Get some steals and blocks and really push the ball in transition.”
Towson entered the game ranked 18th among all NCAA Division I teams in scoring at 79.8 points per game. But Richardson said the team must learn to rely on its defense.
“We’ve been harping on defense all year,” she said. “I know last year, we were a high-scoring team, but the defense is going to win the games for us. So we’ve got to stop them. We put a concentrated effort on playing good defense, and they’re doing well doing that.”
Senior center Evonna McGill paced Elon with 14 points and five rebounds, and James finished with 13 points and four rebounds. But the Phoenix lost for the first time in four games, suffering their first setback since Dec. 5 when they fell at North Carolina State, 78-46.
WILLIAM & MARY@TOWSON
Sunday, 1 p.m.
Latest College Basketball
Stream: FloSports