Towson men’s basketball flexes its muscle in physical 70-49 win at Coppin State

Thursday night’s men’s basketball game between Towson and Coppin State might have been better suited for the canvas rather than the hardwood.

Like a pair of aging heavyweights in the middle of a boxing ring with nothing to lose, the Tigers and Eagles slugged it out at the Physical Education Complex Arena before Towson emerged with a 70-49 victory.

For the game, both teams combined for 34 fouls, including 24 in the first half. The Eagles’ 6-foot-11, 210-pound junior power forward Luka Tekavcic had four fouls by halftime, and Tigers freshman shooting guard Mekhi Lowery fouled out with 2:29 left in the game.

The Tigers converted 22 trips to the free-throw line into 16 points, while Coppin State made 12 of 19 free throws. The Eagles nearly had as many free throws as made field goals (16).

If there was one ingredient to Towson’s success, it was the team’s size and athleticism. The Tigers crashed the boards and crushed the Eagles, outrebounding them 51-20.

The Tigers had just as many offensive rebounds (20) as Coppin State had total boards. Because of that discrepancy, they shut out the Eagles, 19-0, in second-chance points and outscored them in the paint, 32-18.

Freshman shooting guard Tyler Tejada led Towson (1-1) with 14 points. Sophomore shooting guard Christian May added 12 points and nine rebounds, senior small forward Messiah Jones amassed 11 points and 10 rebounds and graduate student power forward Charles Thompson compiled seven points and 12 rebounds.

Both offenses struggled from the outset. Coppin State went 3:03 without scoring a point, while the Tigers were mired in a 2:21 drought of their own. By the time the game hit the first media timeout at 14:49, both teams had combined for only 10 points.

Towson gathered a little steam, taking an 8-5 spurt to lead 15-8 midway through the first half. Several minutes later, the team embarked on a 12-4 run over a 2:59 stretch to command a 28-17 advantage.

Armed with a 35-24 lead at halftime, the Tigers kept the Eagles at bay through the first seven minutes of the second half. Then they found their range behind the 3-point arc.

Tejada drained three consecutive 3-pointers in a 1:15 span. After Jones converted a layup, May connected on a 3-pointer. In the second half, Towson shot 54.5% from deep (6 of 11) after missing all five attempts from that distance in the first half.

Redshirt senior power forward Justin Winston led Coppin State (0-2) with 12 points, and redshirt junior point guard Zahree Harrison added 10 points, five rebounds and two steals. But the offense lacked consistency as the unit shot just 34.8% for the game (16 of 46) and 23.8% from behind the arc (5 of 21).

The game was a homecoming of sorts for Towson redshirt junior Nendah Tarke and assistant coach John Auslander. Tarke, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound shooting guard, spent three seasons with the Eagles and amassed 1,025 points (a 12.2 average), 502 rebounds (6.0), 182 steals (2.2) and 175 assists (2.1).

After Juan Dixon was fired March 15 by Coppin State, Tarke entered the transfer portal. He chose Nicholls State in May over Loyola Chicago, Rutgers and South Alabama before having a change of heart and transferring to the Tigers in June.

Tarke did not play Thursday night or Monday night at Colorado as he continues to wait for the NCAA to make a ruling on his application for a waiver that would allow him to play immediately rather than sit out a season.

Tarke attended the game in a light gray track suit. He talked to a few fans before the game and hugged some former Eagles teammates afterward.

Auslander was an assistant and associate head coach under Dixon. He was hired in August by Towson coach Pat Skerry.

Campbell women 68, Coppin State 55: A cold start to the fourth quarter ultimately doomed the host Eagles’ bid for their first win of the season.

Trailing 53-51 after three quarters, Coppin State opened the final frame by missing its first four shots and nine of its first 10 attempts, including all five tries from 3-point range. The Camels took advantage by making their first four shots. They eventually outscored the Eagles, 15-4, in the fourth quarter.

Coppin State coach Jermaine Woods blamed himself for getting caught off-guard when Campbell coach Ronny Fisher went from a man-to-man defense in the third quarter to a zone defense in the fourth.

“He messed me up a little bit,” Woods said. “Give credit to Campbell. They never play zone. They’re a 98% man-to-man team, and he took to a zone, and that’s on me. I thought we got good looks, but I’ve got to get us better looks.”

Redshirt junior shooting guard Faith Blackstone, a transfer from CCBC Essex, paced Coppin State (0-2) with 18 points and five rebounds. Sophomore shooting guard Angel Jones, who scored 22 points in Monday’s 73-68 setback at La Salle, chipped in 15 points on 7 of 9 shooting and five rebounds.

But the Eagles converted only four of 27 shots from behind the 3-point arc. They were also outscored 30-20 in the paint by Campbell (2-0).

“I thought we had good looks, and I think we can make those shots,” Woods said. “We’ve got to get in the gym and make them. I was proud of the looks that we had, but I’ve got to do a better job of getting us better looks.”

Camels graduate student small forward Brittany Staves led all scorers with 25 points on 9-for-10 shooting, including going 5-for-5 on 3-pointers. She missed her only attempt in the waning seconds of the first half.

Senior power forward Christabel Ezumah finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

