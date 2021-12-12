Jason Gibson’s hot hand from 3-point range powers Towson men’s basketball to 89-75 win at Coppin State

When Towson point guard Jason Gibson rose from the left corner to drill a 3-pointer that floated over a portion of the backboard in the second half of Saturday afternoon’s game against Coppin State, his teammates knew where to go with the ball.
“He hit some crazy threes,” redshirt junior shooting guard Nicolas Timberlake said. “The one in the corner was just ridiculous, the one over the backboard. We just told him, keep shooting and we’ll keep finding him.”
That strategy proved to be effective. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Gibson tied a program single-game record with eight 3-pointers, and the Tigers set a single-game mark with 16 long-range bombs to sprint past the host Eagles for an 89-75 victory before an announced 400 at the Physical Education Complex in Baltimore.
Gibson, a Severna Park resident who graduated from Sidwell Friends, finished with a game-high 24 points and tied the record set by Gary Neal against Georgia State in 2007 with his final 3-pointer with 20 seconds left in regulation. After one lone 3-pointer in the first half, he erupted for seven threes in nine attempts in the second.
“Honestly, I just kept shooting,” he said. “My teammates were telling me to shoot with confidence. So every time I touched, I was getting ready to shoot, and it was just going in today. It felt good.”
Asked to describe the feeling, Gibson — who also had three rebounds and three assists — replied, “It just feels like you’re not going to miss, and the basket feels like an ocean, and you’re just shooting, and it goes in. We were glad to come out with the win tonight.”
Timberlake, who contributed 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists, said he and his teammates did not feel the need to say anything to Gibson as he heated up in the second half.
“We just kept trying to find him and see where he is,” he said. “I’m surprised they didn’t try to cover him better.”
Gibson, who came off the bench for the eighth straight game, has had a rough start. After undergoing back surgery during the offseason, he broke his shooting (right) hand during practice in the preseason and sat out five to six weeks to let the hand heal.
After playing in the team’s first four games, he got ill and missed three straight. Gibson may work his way into the starting lineup, but Towson coach Pat Skerry said his productivity from long range makes the offense a more diverse threat.
“He’s a key guy,” he said. “Two years ago, I would have said he was our second-best player behind Brian Fobbs down the stretch. We need him. So I’m happy for him because he’s a resilient kid. He’s tougher than he looks.”
The Tigers (7-4), who collected their fourth win in five games, erupted in the second half, connecting on 54.8% (17-of-31) of their shots and 62.5% (10-of-16) from 3-point range. Their 16 3-pointers eclipsed the previous school record of 14 set against UMBC in 2008.
In addition to Gibson and Timberlake, the offense was fueled by senior guard Antonio Rizzuto’s 14 points, junior power forward Charles Thompson’s 12 points and nine rebounds, and graduate student point guard Terry Nolan Jr.s’ 10 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals.
That quintet’s performances offset a quiet outing from senior shooting guard Cam Holden, the team’s leading scorer at 15.2 points per game who finished with seven points, nine rebounds and two steals while saddled with four fouls.
“It’s a little bit different team than we’ve had in the past,” Skerry said of his current squad. “We let it fly a little bit more than our other teams. Sometimes I like it, sometimes I don’t like it, but that’s who we are.”
Redshirt sophomore shooting guard Kyle Cardaci paced Coppin State (1-13) with 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting from behind the 3-point line, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Redshirt junior power forward Tyree Corbett added 16 points and eight rebounds, redshirt freshman shooting guard Nendah Tarke compiled 15 points and five assists, and redshirt junior point guard Mike Hood scored 15 points before fouling out.
The Eagles dropped their eighth game in a row without redshirt sophomore shooting guard Jesse Zarzuela, their leading scorer at 15.7 points per game who sat out after injuring his hip in a 75-62 loss at George Washington Wednesday night, and with Take dealing with a knee issue. But coach Juan Dixon said the defensive effort in the second half was lacking.
“We weren’t very good defensively,” the former Maryland great said. “They made shots. They slowed the game down and threw it inside. We didn’t have much of a presence. … We’ve got to do a better job of guarding the ball.”