Towson-Coppin State men’s basketball game postponed for COVID-19 concerns; Coppin State women’s game canceled

The Towson men’s basketball program lost a game for the second time this week after announcing Wednesday evening that Thursday night’s home opener against Coppin State was postponed because of what the Tigers called “a potential positive COVID-19 test to a member” of the team.
The announcement follows dual decisions by the Tigers and Maryland on Monday to cancel a game between the teams scheduled for Tuesday night because of a positive test among a member of Towson’s Tier 1 support staff. It is unclear whether the two decisions are linked.
The Tigers opened the season with three straight loss to then-No. 4 Virginia, San Francisco and Buffalo.
The Eagles pushed then-No. 9 Duke in their season opener on Thanksgiving before falling, 81-71.
Towson said it and Coppin State would attempt to reschedule the game later this season.
Mount St. Mary’s women vs. Coppin State canceled before tip-off
Wednesday night’s women’s basketball game between visiting Coppin State and host Mount St. Mary’s was postponed about 90 minutes before tip-off after a member of Coppin State’s personnel was notified of a positive test for the coronavirus.
A new date for the game had not been announced.
The Eagles dropped their season opener at Penn State on Nov. 25 and are scheduled to visit No. 14 Maryland on Saturday in first year head coach Laura Harper’s return to College Park where she was the 2006 NCAA Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player during the Terps’ run to their first and only national championship.
The Mountaineers lost to James Madison and Howard and will play host to UMBC on Saturday.