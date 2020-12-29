Towson men’s basketball suspends season again for positive coronavirus test

For the second time this winter, the Towson men’s basketball team suspended its season after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Tigers made the announcement Tuesday afternoon after the positive result occurred from a polymerase chain reaction test administered Monday morning. The team was in New Rochelle, New York, for a game against Iona on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
That game as well as home games against Morgan State on Wednesday and James Madison on Sunday and road games against James Madison on Tuesday and Elon on Jan. 9 and 10 have been postponed. Makeup dates for those games have not yet been announced. Towson is next slated to welcome UNCW to SECU Arena on Jan. 16 and 17.
The program had halted all activities on Dec. 5 after a player had tested positive for COVID-19. The pause caused the postponement of three games. The team had lost at George Mason on Wednesday and defeated Coppin State on Saturday before the most recent announcement.
In another coronavirus-related development, a men’s game involving Coppin State at Rider on Tuesday at 7 p.m. was canceled due to contact tracing protocol. Neither team had a player or staff member test positive, but both sides agreed to call off the game.
The Eagles are scheduled to open the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference portion of their schedule with back-to-back home games against Delaware State on Saturday and Sunday.