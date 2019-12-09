Dec. 13, 2009: Ray Rice rushes for 166 yards and a touchdown as the Ravens rout the Detroit Lions, 48-3, at M&T Bank Stadium, tying a club record for most points scored in one game.
Dec. 11, 1999: Maryland defeats No. 23 Kentucky, 72-66, before a sellout crowd at Cole Field House, extending its nonconference basketball winning streak at home to 69 games. Terence Morris scores 22 points for the No. 21 Terps.
Dec. 13, 1981: The Colts suffer their 14th consecutive loss, 38-14, falling to the Redskins in Washington. With one game to go, Baltimore sets an NFL record for most points allowed in a season (501). Bert Jones passes for both Colts touchdowns.
Dec. 10, 1976: Trailing 11-0 at the start, Morgan State’s basketball team rallies to defeat C.W. Post, 80-67, at Hill Field House. Eric Evans scores 46 for the Bears.
Dec. 9, 1970: The largest Civic Center crowd of the season (10,655) cheers the Bullets to a 127-97 win over first-place Milwaukee. Wes Unseld, Baltimore’s 6-foot-7 center, has 25 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists to dominate the Bucks’ 7-foot-2 Lew Alcindor.
Dec. 14, 1967: “Winning an award doesn’t help a team on the scoreboard,” Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas growls upon being named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player by a landslide (40 of 47 votes). Sure enough, Baltimore (11-0-2) loses its final game to the Los Angeles Rams and misses the playoffs.
Dec. 12, 1961: Despite heavy fog that limits visibility to 1/16 of a mile, Pimlico Race Course runs a full card for the 8,722 railbirds who can only see the start and finish of each race.
Nov. 30, 1938: For the first time, Navy names a Marine Corps officer, Emery “Swede” Larson, as football coach. Larson, who played at Navy, will coach three years and go 16-8-3.
Birthday
Dec. 9, 1944: Bob Wade, former basketball coach at Maryland and Dunbar High, where his undefeated 1982-83 team was ranked No. 1 in the nation.