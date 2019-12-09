xml:space="preserve">
LaRon Cephus, left, and Terence Morris celebrate as they leave Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. after Maryland's 98-87 upset win over No. 3 Duke.
LaRon Cephus, left, and Terence Morris celebrate as they leave Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. after Maryland's 98-87 upset win over No. 3 Duke. (AP photo)

Dec. 13, 2009: Ray Rice rushes for 166 yards and a touchdown as the Ravens rout the Detroit Lions, 48-3, at M&T Bank Stadium, tying a club record for most points scored in one game.

Dec. 11, 1999: Maryland defeats No. 23 Kentucky, 72-66, before a sellout crowd at Cole Field House, extending its nonconference basketball winning streak at home to 69 games. Terence Morris scores 22 points for the No. 21 Terps.

Advertisement

Dec. 13, 1981: The Colts suffer their 14th consecutive loss, 38-14, falling to the Redskins in Washington. With one game to go, Baltimore sets an NFL record for most points allowed in a season (501). Bert Jones passes for both Colts touchdowns.

Former Baltimore Colts quarterback Bert Jones, pictured in 1980, was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame on Jan. 8, 2016.
Former Baltimore Colts quarterback Bert Jones, pictured in 1980, was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame on Jan. 8, 2016. (Baltimore Sun)

Dec. 10, 1976: Trailing 11-0 at the start, Morgan State’s basketball team rallies to defeat C.W. Post, 80-67, at Hill Field House. Eric Evans scores 46 for the Bears.

Dec. 9, 1970: The largest Civic Center crowd of the season (10,655) cheers the Bullets to a 127-97 win over first-place Milwaukee. Wes Unseld, Baltimore’s 6-foot-7 center, has 25 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists to dominate the Bucks’ 7-foot-2 Lew Alcindor.

The Baltimore Colts' Johnny Unitas looks dejectedly on from the sideline as his team loses to the New York Jets during Super Bowl III.
The Baltimore Colts' Johnny Unitas looks dejectedly on from the sideline as his team loses to the New York Jets during Super Bowl III. (Photo by Bettmann/Corbis)

Dec. 14, 1967: “Winning an award doesn’t help a team on the scoreboard,” Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas growls upon being named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player by a landslide (40 of 47 votes). Sure enough, Baltimore (11-0-2) loses its final game to the Los Angeles Rams and misses the playoffs.

Dec. 12, 1961: Despite heavy fog that limits visibility to 1/16 of a mile, Pimlico Race Course runs a full card for the 8,722 railbirds who can only see the start and finish of each race.

Nov. 30, 1938: For the first time, Navy names a Marine Corps officer, Emery “Swede” Larson, as football coach. Larson, who played at Navy, will coach three years and go 16-8-3.

Keith Booth introduces his 7-year-old son, Kyree Booth, to his former high school basketball coach, Bob Wade, who already speaks of Kyree as a future Poet, during a news conference, announcing the hiring of the former Poets star as the new boys varsity basketball head coach at Dunbar Community High School May 23, 2019.
Keith Booth introduces his 7-year-old son, Kyree Booth, to his former high school basketball coach, Bob Wade, who already speaks of Kyree as a future Poet, during a news conference, announcing the hiring of the former Poets star as the new boys varsity basketball head coach at Dunbar Community High School May 23, 2019. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Birthday

Dec. 9, 1944: Bob Wade, former basketball coach at Maryland and Dunbar High, where his undefeated 1982-83 team was ranked No. 1 in the nation.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement